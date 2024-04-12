AI usage reveals new landscape for creators and filmmakers in ‘Late Night with The Devil’

Matilda Harvey & Zak Royka

Copy Editor and Reporter

Images generated by AI sources such as Midjourney, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, and others tend to have a difficult to define, dreamlike quality. As a whole, they are as cohesive as an image created by a human, but when scrutinized they show their true colors. Telltale signs of AI generated content include but are not limited to: incorrect numbers of fingers or toes, nonsensically laid out images with out of place elements, and malformed text with no meaning.

These are signs, but not conclusive proof of AI generated content. AI models are perfectly capable of producing content that does not have any of the aforementioned flaws. In the evolving landscape of machine learning and artificial intelligence of 2024, it’s important to take rules of thumb like these with a grain of salt. The latest models are being actively tuned to overcome these issues and create even higher quality images with similar levels of effort.

As seen in the interstitial images in “Late Night with The Devil,” very little care was taken to create good looking scenes. These frames are full of the previously discussed nonsense endemic with low-effort applications of artificial intelligence. As seen with 2022’s “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,” generated by Jason Allen of Colorado, great looking AI generated images take effort and time, much to the chagrin of those trying to use it without understanding its limitations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvt-mauboTc – trailer