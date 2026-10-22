AI Security Flaws Effect UCO Websites

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Information Technology is addressing two widespread security issues after three companies reported using artificial intelligence technology to identify critical bugs that are affecting 70% of the internet.

Office of Information Technology: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

The bugs uncovered are referred to as a “PHP2Shell” and have affected organizations worldwide, including several university websites and services. While addressing the PHP vulnerability, OIT revoked website security certificates.

The PHP2Shell could allow attackers to execute code and read memory that could contain sensitive information such as passwords.

Affected services may include D2L, UCONNECT, uco.edu, Central Authentication Service, servicedesk.uco.edu, and Campus Calendar.

The Vista reached out to the Office of Information Technology to find out how long the outage is expected to last, but there was no comment from OIT. OIT is troubleshooting, but because the issue is global, the timeline for restoring affected services remains unknown.