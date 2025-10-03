African Student Association to Host Paint & Sip Party Friday

Photo provided by Lauryn Kamya, ASA welfare coordinator at UCO.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s African Student Association (ASA) is set to host a Paint & Sip Party on Friday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. in the University Center Heritage Room.

The event will feature painting stations with images of African monuments, landmarks, and national parks. Organizers say the goal is to give students a chance to relax and socialize while also learning more about Africa’s cultural diversity.

“Our main goal is to bring UCO students together for a fun and creative night while highlighting Africa’s diversity,” said ASA welfare coordinator Lauryn Kamya. “Africa is not a monolith; each country has unique cultures, histories, and traditions. We want students to see that while enjoying themselves.”

All painting supplies will be provided, and students will also be able to enjoy refreshments such as hibiscus drinks and chocolate-covered puff-puff, a popular snack in many African countries.

The event is open to all UCO students, with no registration required. ASA expects between 30 and 50 participants but encourages anyone interested to attend.

The Paint & Sip Party is part of ASA’s efforts to increase student engagement on campus. The group has already hosted a shopping day event this semester and will participate in UCO’s International Festival later this fall.

