ACM’s Live Rooms and Upcoming Events display UCO talent

ACM has many upcoming events for this year. They have the Live Room which aims to feature ACM students and ACM alumni. They also have ACM Alive events that feature ACM students and a Masterclass series.

The Muffled Sirens lead singer Gavin Taylor sings at Live Room Thursdays at ACM on Sept. 5, 2024. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

This semester ACM has Live Room Thursdays. Different from previous year’s Live Room Fridays it will now be taking place on Thursdays. ACM student Cooper Anderson who deals with the AV of the shows said the reason for the switch to Thursdays was about attendance and band availability. Anderson said bands are much more available during the week and students are more available on Thursdays because ACM does not have a lot of classes on Fridays. The shows are free for UCO students who bring their UCO ID and ten dollars for everyone else.

On Sept. 12, Adara Kay will be performing at ACM’s Live Room. Canon Lee will be opening the show. Adara Kay is a band made up of some ACM alumni. It is made up of Adara Kay on vocals, Johnny Winn on guitar, Ayden Curry on keys, Jett Humphrey on bass, and Conner DeWitt on drums. Adara Kay is a genre that they like to call y’allternative, said Adara Kay. The band plans to perform their new single “Wildcard” along with original songs and two covers, said Adara Kay. “Wild Card” is set to release on Sept. 20.

Pineapple Willows will perform on Sept. 26 with The Wavelength opening. Pineapple Willows is an indie rock band. The band is made up of Dante Frame on vocals and guitar, Dillon Polston on bass and backing vocals, and Andy Copeland on drums and vocals. The Wavelength is a pop and R&B band made up of some ACM students. The show is set for 7 p.m.

Tar Creek will be playing at ACM’s Live Room on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. Screamo band hereyessaynothing will be opening for Tar Creek. Tar Creek is a Oklahoma City metal band with members Ashton Robert Lippel, Damon Gipson, Walter Peñate, and Deacon Crabb. Tar Creek often confronts major subjects and even had a tribute to Nex Benedict at one of their shows.

ACM also has ACM@UCO Alive! performances which feature current ACM students. The Alive shows are scheduled for Sept. 23, Oct. 28. And Dec. 2 according to Administrative Assistant Ashton Hubbard. These shows all are set to start at 7 p.m.

ACM also has a Masterclass series that features a well known person in the music industry that comes in to speak to the school, said Technical Support Specialist Tyler Garcia. Previous Masterclasses include Nabil Ayers and Hunter Hayes. They currently have one Masterclass that is set for some time around October, but is not yet confirmed who it will be and what the date will be, said Garcia. The Masterclass series is usually open to the public for anyone at UCO to attend.