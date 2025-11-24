ACM Alum and OK3 Member, Kenna Fields, Shares Experience on The Voice

OK3 is an Oklahoma-based pop trio consisting of former ACM students Kenna Fields, Courtney Hooker, and Sierra Sikes that appeared on season 25 of NBC’s The Voice in 2024.

According to Fields, the trio formed when she was only twelve years old. After performing in a showcase for producers in Los Angeles, it was pitched to the three singers to form a trio, and they never looked back.

“I’ve been drawn to music and the arts for as long as I can remember. When I was little, I would put on full shows in the living room for my parents and even sign autographs afterward, like it was a real concert. Performing has always been my way of expressing myself, and the older I get, the deeper that love grows,” said Fields.

OK3 makes pop music with inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Renee Rapp.

On The Voice, there is a long process before musicians get to sing in front of the judges and a live audience.

“There are definitely several steps before you ever make it to the chairs. We went through multiple phases of interviews, vocal auditions, and a whole lot of behind-the-scenes vetting.”

Fields continued, “I can say it was exciting, nerve-wracking, and totally worth it once we finally stepped onto that stage.”

Once they made it to the mainstage auditions, the group performed “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor. Within the first few lines of the song, three of the four chairs turned around, including John Legend, Reba McEntire, and duo Dan + Shay.

By the end of the song, the final judge, Chance the Rapper, turned his chair, meaning the trio earned their pick of who they wanted as their coach in the competition.

“When three out of four chairs turned so early, I remember this wave of shock hitting me because it suddenly clicked, we’re officially on The Voice.”

She continued, “I was literally on the edge of my seat, praying for that last chair to turn. When it finally did, the adrenaline was insane. Nothing prepares you for that kind of electric, once-in-a-lifetime feeling.”

With each artist at their fingertips, they each made their case as to why OK3 should pick them as their coach. John Legend spoke on his experience in college arranging music for groups, Dan + Shay work as a musical duo, Chance the Rapper argued he has coached other groups successfully, and fellow Okie Reba McEntire brought out one of her Grammys as persuasion.

The group brought out their vocal coach to help them pick, and ultimately, they joined team John Legend.

Fields mentioned that they tried to plan as a group on who they would pick in each scenario. Until the moment, all of the planning went out the window, and it became an on-the-spot decision. The group had to trust each other and follow their instincts.

“John talked with us for a long time, and the things he focused on were exactly what we wanted to grow in.”

She continued, “After hearing from all the coaches, we just felt the strongest connection with him — both personally and creatively. It genuinely felt like he understood us and had a clear plan for how to elevate what we do, so choosing John ended up feeling really natural.”

The group was eliminated during their battle round, which is when two artists on the same team perform one song together, with their coach deciding who will progress on the show.

According to Fields, the group took away a lot from their experience. Being surrounded by an environment with that level of talent and creativity inspired the group in every way, she said.

Since this experience, the group has gone on to continue making music while the members also explore their own independent creative endeavors.

Fields spoke on the idea of pursuing another competition show, “For now, we’re focused on taking the opportunities that genuinely align with who we are as a group and continuing to grow, write, and perform. If something down the road feels right, we’d consider it, but we’re really just following the path that feels the most authentic to us.”