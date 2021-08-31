Concerts returned to campus on Friday as rapper and actor Ludacris performed at Buddy’s Lawn. (The Vista/Manuela Soldis)Absolutely Ludacris! Manuela SoldiAugust 30, 2021 8:18 pm Hip Hop artist Ludacris takes the stage during Stampede Week at UCO.UCO students show excitement for the number one hit artist Ludacris during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on Aug. 27.Ludacris rocking his UCO Stampede Week shirt in his back pocket during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on, Aug. 27.UCO students reach out for DJ Lite Brite free T-shirts during Stampede Week.UCO students sing along with Ludacris and crew. Local DJ Lite Brite opens up for Hip Hop artist Ludacris.UCO students enjoy the Ludacris concert during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on Aug. 27. Share This