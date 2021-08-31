Search
Absolutely Ludacris!
Concerts returned to campus on Friday as rapper and actor Ludacris performed at Buddy’s Lawn. (The Vista/Manuela Soldis)

Absolutely Ludacris!

Manuela SoldiAugust 30, 2021 8:18 pm
  • Hip Hop artist Ludacris takes the stage during Stampede Week at UCO.
  • UCO students show excitement for the number one hit artist Ludacris during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on Aug. 27.
  • Ludacris rocking his UCO Stampede Week shirt in his back pocket during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on, Aug. 27.
  • UCO students reach out for DJ Lite Brite free T-shirts during Stampede Week.
  • UCO students sing along with Ludacris and crew.
  • Local DJ Lite Brite opens up for Hip Hop artist Ludacris.
  • UCO students enjoy the Ludacris concert during Stampede Week at Buddy’s Lawn on Aug. 27.
