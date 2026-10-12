A Tournament for the Records for UCO Men’s Golf

Central Oklahoma men’s golf set two school records and won the team title at the Skip Wagnon Invitational last Tuesday at KickingBird Golf Club in Edmond.

The UCO golf team displaying their awards after the home tournament victory. (Photo provided by: bronchosports.com)

Led by senior Nick Canales, who claimed his second consecutive individual victory for the season, the Bronchos finished 40-under-par with an 800, breaking the program’s 54-hole team scoring record by 10 strokes.

Canales shot 16-under 194 to win individually and break his own school record by four strokes.

“It’s pretty special, especially getting to do it with such a great group of guys and such a talented team,” Canales said. “Being a senior, it makes it even more meaningful to be able to contribute to a performance like this and see the whole team play so well.”

The Bronchos opened the tournament Monday with two rounds of 261, setting and then tying the program’s record for lowest single-round team score.

UCO finished seven shots ahead of second-place Oklahoma Christian after shooting a final-round two under par 278.

Canales credited his recent success to the preparation he puts in before tournaments, including sleep, nutrition, recovery and practice.

“I think being consistent with that process has really helped me play my best golf lately.”

Canales opened the tournament with rounds of 62 and 64 before closing with a 2-under 68 Tuesday. He recorded 19 birdies and three bogeys across the three rounds.

Freshman John Helzer opened his season after being out due to an injury, finishing tied for third at 12-under 198, and matching the school’s previous 54-hole scoring record. On Monday, he shot rounds of 67 and 62, and he tied up the tournament with a final round of 69 on Tuesday.

William Whorton finished tied for 14th at 203. Bryant Polhill shot a final-round 70 for a final score of three-under-par, while Rhett Hughes finished with a final three-over-par.

The Bronchos B team also set some records. They posted a final score of 835 (five-under-par).

Andrew Talburt finished tied for 11th with a school-record opening round of 61 on Monday, followed by a 72 and a 69 on Tuesday, for a tournament total of eight-under-par.

Ty Hyartt finished tied for 39th, with even par. Ross Wright posted a 69 on the last round for a final score of one-over-par. Jack Ensey finished six-over-par, and Brock Jerman finished nine-over-par for the tournament

With the fall season nearing its end, Canales said the team wants to build on the victory without losing focus on its daily preparation.

“I think we want to carry the momentum from this tournament and know that we’re capable of doing this week in and week out,” Canales said. “The biggest thing is continuing to do the little things right, staying focused on getting better day by day, and not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

UCO will compete in the Newman Fall Invitational in Andover, Kansas, to close out its fall schedule beginning today. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.