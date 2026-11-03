A Review: UCO’s ‘Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really’

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Theatre Arts Department put on a production of Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in the Mitchell Hall Theatre.

About

This retelling of a classic play by Bram Stoker gives a new take on the story, this time from the women’s perspective, exploring gender roles, power dynamics and women’s autonomy. It combines horror, comedy, and drama to create an experience meant to be both “provoking and entertaining,” brought to us by UCO’s production.

The Production

The script was written by Kate Hamill, and I felt while watching the live performance that the technical aspects of the production were excellent. Modern Gothic instrumentals that were playing helped establish an atmosphere while giving the story a modern vibe. The set itself hinted at a main plot of the play by having an old castle wall slowly degrade as the wall spanned across the stage. Besides a hilarious and rightly timed prop fail involving a cross and the play’s main villain Dracula, the show also added some sparkle to some of the bloody deaths that occurred.

While the technical elements helped establish a more modern setting the story took this reimagining of the original play, Dracula with a different approach. The audience follows a similar storyline focusing solely on the good versus evil, but this time with women at the center of it. With Lucy Westenra and Mina Harker as main characters, along with a gender swap of Renfield and Van Helsing. Renfield still being a devout follower of Dracula and Van Helsing’s role as doctor secure even as a woman. Helsing also serves as a guide to Mina after Lucy falls ill, and helps the girls realize their own autonomy.

The Cast

The production also gave its actors room to bring their own interpretations and creativity to their characters. Erica Workman who played Renfield, said:

“I love Dracula. The book is my favorite, and Renfield is one of my favorite characters. Our director, she just kind of let me do whatever, and then whatever stuck or whatever looked good, she would let me keep, and then we’d rework everything that didn’t work. We all came together and put all of our ideas together. It wasn’t just her doing all of it. We all just had a part in it” The Review

Overall, the play shows the cycle of violence. In the beginning, we see Renfield being subjected to it as a passionate follower of Dracula, often referring to him as ‘Father’ or ‘Master’ and showing a willingness to follow him no matter what.

As the play progresses, we see Lucy becoming a follower of Dracula that ultimately leads to her death. While there is a supposed end to the violence when Dracula is killed in sparkly fashion, it seems that Mina becomes a victim of the cycle when she leaves London with her husband after he is supposedly cured after being bitten, the audience is left questioning if the cycle of violence has truly ended.

Find out more about UCO’s Theater Arts Department here.