A Look Into the Spring Semester for UCOSA

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Student Association will host its first meeting on Jan. 26 in the Will Rogers Room at four p.m. to welcome back students.

UCOSA’s student body president, Alex Webb, shared that he is “Excited to get started again. Can’t wait to see more students at our meetings.”

In preparation for their first congressional meeting of the semester, UCOSA tabled at the Winter Involvement Fair.

UCOSA Student Body President Alex Webb tabling at the UCO Winter Involvement Fair on Jan. 13 (Luke Underwood/The Vista)

During the Winter Involvement Fair, members of UCOSA welcomed students to their table by handing out branded charging cords and encouraged students to fill out their survey.

“If you have any concerns about campus, we have a student survey. Share your thoughts and make a difference,” stated Webb.

Members of UCOSA also shared with students how to become more involved in the organization. Informing students that their Senator Applications for the spring semester are now open until Friday, Jan. 30.

UCOSA Secretary Eric Eckard explained why he believes students should apply to be a Senator, “They should be filled out so people can learn about what being a senator entails and what the people who are senators are embodying for the student body.”

In previous years, the Senator applications would not always open in the spring, but Secretary Eckard and the rest of the UCOSA Executive Team wanted to open them up for the student body to gain more senators and awareness for the organization.

Eckard also shared that, “The senator application was something that I filled out late, and while I was going through it allowed me to realize what the congressional session was wanting out of me, and now as an exec member, it gives me an insight into the people who are applying and makes us have a critical look into their abilities.”

The Winter Involvement Fair is put on at the beginning of every spring semester by the University of Central Oklahoma Student Engagement to welcome back returning students and introduce new students to all the student organizations and clubs at UCO.

The University of Oklahoma Student Association, or UCOSA, is the student government association for UCO. Their focus efforts are weekly congressional meetings where they specialize in budgeting for other student organizations and hear student concerns, in which they pass bills to act upon.

This semester marks the start of the spring semester of the twenty-ninth Legislature of the UCO Student Association.

The reason as to why the first meeting is on the third monday of the semester is due to the UCOSA Bylaws, Chapter Five: Section 2, which states that “During the Spring Session of the UCO Student Congress, general meetings shall be scheduled each Monday during which school is in session, starting with the Monday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day and ending with the third-to-last Monday of the Fall Academic Semester.”

This year, it will be the third Monday back for the spring semester as Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the second Monday of the month, Jan. 19.