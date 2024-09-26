“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” opening Sept. 26

UCO Musical Theatre will be presenting “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 26 to 29, and 2 p.m., Sept. 29, in Mitchell Hall. Students are eligible for a free ticket with a valid UCO ID.

This Tony Award-winning musical is set in Edwardian England and follows main character Monty Navarro as he navigates fortune, romance, deception and murder. After discovering he is ninth in line to the D’Ysquith family fortune, Navarro is determined to claim his title. He sets off on a humorous adventure to dispose of the eight in line in front of him. Along the way, he must deal with the swills of romance, caught in a love triangle between characters Phoebe D’Ysquith and Sibella Hallward. Navarro’s misadventures are always met with a good dose of humor that will undoubtedly keep the audience laughing throughout.

The humor of the show stretches to rehearsals as well. Lillie Taylor, portraying Phoebe D’Ysquith, said,“It’s just so funny and we laugh so much in rehearsal.”

The fun of the rehearsals will no doubt be translated to the stage, creating a truly unforgettable experience for the audience. Not only will the audience be laughing, they will be kept on their toes as they navigate through the many twists and turns of the plot. Taylor continues, “There are a lot of surprises and you never really know what is coming next.”

The show was a quick success upon its 2013 Broadway debut, winning four Tony Awards in 2014 including Best Musical. It was met with critical praise for its comedic aspects and inspired writing. New York Times reporter Christopher Isherwood praised the musical stating it was “among the most inspired and entertaining new musical comedies.” Despite its praise, the show has rarely been produced outside of Broadway and national tour circuits, making it a truly special and exciting experience for UCO Musical Theatre to embark on. “I’m very excited for the audience to see it and to have the ability to bring a rarely seen show to Edmond,” said Taylor.

This production is an example of what the UCO Musical Theatre department is made of. The show is directed by program alumni Justin Larman and features several cast members playing various characters. This is no easy feat for an actor at any level. The most notable performance of this type is Colin Rizzo who plays all eight members of the D’Ysquith family. All of Rizzo’s characters are vastly different in personality and gender presentation, adding to the difficulty of the performance. Furthermore, the show is double-casted, meaning the main roles are alternated between different actors. Monty Navarro is portrayed by Daniel Johnson and Harrison Shaw, Sibella is portrayed by Emilie Lange and Chloe Kenyon, and Phoebe is portrayed by Lillie Taylor and Jenna Gaston.

Students can see the show for free with the presentation of a valid UCO ID an hour before showtime. All other tickets range from $15- $25.