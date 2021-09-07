Intramural sports returns to UCO Tuesday

UCO Intramural sports began Sept. 7 and will continue through the fall semester, registration deadlines approaching. (The Vista/Manuela Soldi)

Fall intramural sports begin at University of Central Oklahoma on Tuesday. There are four fall sports leagues for men, women and co-ed along with 11 special events or tournaments.

The purpose of many of these leagues is not to just win, but to also help guide students toward a healthier future.

Brandon Bermea, the Intramural Recreation Specialist at UCO, stated in an email: “The goal of intramural sports is to offer programs and activities that give participants an outlet for safe activity and competition. Intramural Sports also provides an opportunity to build healthy habits in staying active and an avenue to meet fellow bronchos in friendly competition.”

Sand volleyball and basketball court at the University of Central Oklahoma, Sept. 2. (The Vista/Manuela Soldi)

For many UCO students this is the first time that they have had the chance to try the intramural leagues that UCO has to offer. UCO sophomore Abril Cano said she found out about intramural sports through a friend and thinks that it would be a fun way to make new friends.

The four leagues include volleyball, football, soccer, and basketball. All the fall leagues include a Men’s league, Women’s league, as well as a Co-Ed league. Students are not the only ones who can participate in the leagues. “All students, faculty, and staff are allowed to participate in intramural sports.” Bermea stated.

Registration for the 4v4 sand volleyball league ended on Aug. 31. The league will begin Sept. 7.

The registration deadline for the 4v4 flag football league is Sept. 13. The league begins play on Sept. 20.

The soccer league will start on Oct. 4 with registration ending on Sept. 27.

The last league to start for the fall sports leagues will be 3v3 basketball for which registration ends on Oct. 25. The league will begin on Nov. 1.

The leagues and activities are held on campus, but certain activities such as the Running Bronchos, allows participants to keep track of their mileage from wherever they walk or run. This allows for those who cannot make any of the set times for the leagues to still participate in intramurals, according to Bermea

The special events schedule can be found on UCO’s Intramural page and includes many different events. Some of the returning events are the Running Bronchos, along with dodgeball and badminton. Bermea stated that this is the first year for the college football pick’em, cornhole, pickleball, trash can pong, 3-point contest, hotshot contest and the soccer skills challenge.

To sign up for one of the Intramural leagues, visit https://www.uco.edu/offices/wellness/programs/intramurals.