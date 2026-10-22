6 Things to Do at Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch

Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch in Arcadia is open through Nov. 8, offering activities for people of all ages to celebrate fall traditions.

Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch decorations: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

Every year, Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch opens for the Edmond community to enjoy. General admission is $13. Children 12 and under pay $12, military members and senior citizens pay $11, and children 2 years and younger enter for free.

“There’s not one popular activity, every activity is equally enjoyable. The kids love the slides and the zip lines, but they like bouncing around on the hay. Some kids like riding the ponies, petting the goats and the pigs,” said Paula Parkhurst, owner of Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch.

1. Shop at Granny’s General Store

Granny’s General Store:(Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

One of the first attractions visitors encounter when they arrive at the patch is Granny’s General Store. The store is a gift shop filled with stuffed animals, jams, coffee mugs, and old-fashioned candy.

Visitors can also purchase drinks such as hot chocolate and sweet tea. The store gives guests a place to browse for souvenirs and take a break from outdoor activities.

2. Visit the Petting Zoo

Petting Zoo: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

The petting zoo offers visitors an opportunity to see farm animals up close. Admission to the petting zoo is free, but animal feed costs extra.

The petting zoo includes goats, pigs, and donkeys. Visitors can also see the bird and bunny exhibit in a separate area that include chickens, peacocks, and rabbits. In the back of the petting zoo, families can visit cows behind a fence.

Pony rides are available for small children nearby.

3. Play Outdoor Games

Outdoor Games: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

The outdoor game area offers visitors a chance to participate in activities such as shooting basketballs and playing beanbag toss. The games provide an option for family and friends to spend time together between attractions.

4. Navigate the Corn Maze

Corn Maze: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

The corn maze is one of the main attractions at Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch. Visitors can navigate the winding paths with friends and family as they work their way through the maze.

This attraction allows guests to explore the property while participating in traditional fall activities.

According to Parkhurst, the corn maze is easier this season because of the drought. The maze remains an option for visitors looking to add an outdoor challenge to their trip.

5. Take a ride on the Hayride

The hayride takes visitors through the back of the patch, offering a different way to explore the property.

The activity is recommended for visitors of all ages.

During the ride, visitors pass signs displaying numbers and are encouraged to count how many they see.

The ride gives children and families a game to play while taking in the surrounding scenery.

The hayride also offers a break from walking between attractions. Visitors can use the ride to experience another part of the patch before continuing to other activities.

6. Pick out a Pumpkin

Free pumpkins for visitors to pick out: (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

On the way out of the patch, visitors can pick out one small pumpkin each for free. Different types of pumpkins are available for sale and are organized by shape, size, color, and variety.

The pumpkin picking area is set up for many photo opportunities as well.

There are many other things to do at the patch, such as riding swings, sitting around campfires, playing games, enjoying slides, and taking photos in different areas that are set up for photos. You can visit their website here to find out more.

“If you want to have a connection to the ground you live on, if you want to have a connection to the nature that sustains you, this is the place to get reconnected,” Parkhurst said.