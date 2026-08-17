5 Things UCO Students Need to Know for the Fall 2026 Semester

School is back in full swing at the University of Central Oklahoma. Below is a list of campus resources and first week of school events to start the semester off right.

1. First week of School Events:

Here are some events to look out for this week that will help with getting involved on campus.

Aug 17: Greek life involvement fair at the Blue tent from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug 18: Graduate student orientation in the Nigh University Center ballroom from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug 19: Student involvement fair at the Blue tent from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug 21: International student orientation (location) from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More events can be found here throughout the year.

2. Finding your way on Campus:

Map of the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus

Map of campus parking lots

UCO offers more maps on their campus maps web page. Including an accessible entrance map and campus storm shelter map.

3. Campus safety:

UCO’s department of safety includes the university police department and the emergency management unit. The department helps in many ways, one of those being the University Safe Walk program. Students can use the safe walk phones that are located in most campus buildings to call an officer and request that they walk them to their car or around campus. The service is 24/7. Students can also call 405-974-2345 to request a safe walk officer.

UCO police also offer motor services 24/7. Students can call 405-974-2345 to ask officers to help unlock their vehicle, jump-start it, or help change a tire.

UCO is also a drug, tobacco, and alcohol free campus. Students caught with these substances may face probation, suspension, and expulsion.

More safety information can be found here.

4. Where to Print:

Many professors require students to print materials for their classes. UCO offers several paid and unpaid printing facilities around campus.

Paid: Chambers Library on the first floor, 5 cents per black and white copy. 50 cents per color copy.

Paid: The Nigh University Center on the second floor. 5cents per black and white copy. 50 cents per color copy.

Unpaid: College of Liberal Arts room 146.

Unpaid: College of Business room 122.

Unpaid: College of Math and Science room 100.

To print, students must be connected to UCO Wi-Fi and sign into the printers with their UCO credentials.

5. Counseling and Health:

Maintaining mental health is important for a successful school year. UCO offers a variety of on-campus mental health services.