5 Local Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Black History Month

Edmond is home to a range of black-owned businesses, including restaurants, barbershops, and clothing stores.

Jola’s Kitchen

Jola’s Kitchen offers a selection of authentic African cuisine dishes. Jola found her passion for cooking while studying at Dixie State University.

For snacks, they offer fried vegetable spring rolls and fried samosas. They also offer local jollof, a tilapia platter, ayamase with white rice and beans, and various other main dishes. Under the soups and stews section, they offer seafood okra soup, egusi soup with chicken drumsticks, and eforiro.

Customers can also grocery shop through Jolas Market. They offer frozen meats, vegetables, and other produce. Jolas Kitchen even caters. They also have a food truck.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They are located at 3209 S Broadway in Suite 111. Visit jolaskitchen.com for more information.

Big O’s

Big O’s serves traditional barbecue dishes such as brisket, pulled pork, bologna, ribs, turkey, and hotlinks by the pound. They also sell brisket sandwiches, loaded smoked potatoes, loaded nachos, and steak fries. Owen and Tanaka Wilson grew their business since their food truck gained popularity.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They are located at 285 S Santa Fe Ave and 6003 SE 15th St. Visit porkanddreams.com for more information.

Euphoric Pulse

Euphoric Pulse is a boutique that sells a combination of items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, bath and body products, massage oils and creams, and tumblers.

They are open from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

They are located at 3500 S Blvd in Building B. Visit euphoricpulse.shop for more information.

Modern May Design

Modern May Design is a flower shop that offers curated flower arrangements for various events, but primarily weddings. The owner, Brianna Coleman, started her business to continue her passion for flowers after a store she previously worked at closed.

They offer varying packages ranging from $750 to $10,000. The petite and chic package offers a bridal bouquet, a groom boutonniere, a petite floral arch accent or floral arrangement, and additional add-ons for varying prices.

Individuals can also request a consultation.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Visit modernmay.design for more information.

Rell Barbershop

Rell Barbershop offers a variety of services for men, women, children, and seniors with prices ranging from $15.00 to $45.00.

Children under eight costs $25.00

Designs costs $15.00

Haircuts costs $30.00

Shapeup costs $20.00

Haircut and beard cost $40.00

Shave cost $25.00

Military cuts cost $28.00

Seniors cost $25.00

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They are located at 1032 Waterwood Pkwy in Ste 16. Visit booksy.com for more information.