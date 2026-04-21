Earth Day is right around the corner, so to promote planet health, here are a few ways to be green this year.

Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

While they are convenient, be mindful to avoid single-use plastic products like water bottles or grocery bags. Try to use eco-friendly alternatives like a personal tumbler or reusable grocery bags, and make sure to dispose of waste in the properly labeled containers when you are finished with it.

People can also repurpose old items that would otherwise be discarded, like cutting old shirts and towels into washcloths or turning glass jars into storage containers.

Limit Electricity Use

Saving power also helps to reduce your carbon footprint. Even things as simple as opening shades during the day to reduce artificial light use and unplugging electronics when they are not in use have an impact on the environment.

A great, simple way to reduce energy output is switching to LED lightbulbs, which produce brighter light, last longer, and use 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs.

Another big factor is Vampire Power, also known as Phantom Load, which refers to the electricity that is consumed by devices that are powered off but still plugged in. Things like televisions, desktop computers, and printers, and even phone charging cables, draw power when not plugged into a device.

Phantom Load is responsible for roughly 10% percent of residential energy use but can be reduced by using smart power strips or just unplugging idle electronics.

Limit Time in the Car

Carbon Emissions are at an all-time high, especially here in the United States, which happens to be the second most car-dependent country in the world, just behind New Zealand. Every gallon of gasoline consumed adds roughly 20 pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Vehicular emissions make up the largest source of Greenhouse gases in the U.S., at 30% of all of our total emissions. Aside from just walking, there are a number of ways to get around without being part of the problem.

Public Transportation is a great alternative to a single passenger car, which can produce up to 4 tons of carbon dioxide exhaust per year. Combining errand trips to avoid making multiple trips helps greatly, as well as biking or carpooling.

Conserve Water

Conserving water also plays a key role in maintaining the planet’s health. Taking shorter showers and avoiding baths is an easy way to reduce your water use, but to take it further, people can also install a low-flow shower head and toilet.

A low-flow fixture is a plumbing device that reduces water consumption without sacrificing performance by using air injection to maintain pressure. These devices reduce water usage by up to 50% percent, significantly reducing not only water waste but also the utility bill.

Regularly cleaning or replacing air filters and setting your water heater to 120 degrees will maximize your heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems’ efficiency without noticeably affecting your home comfort.

Earth Day is a reminder that small choices can make a big impact. By reducing waste, conserving energy and water, and making more sustainable transportation choices, everyone can play a role in protecting the planet.