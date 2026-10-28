4 Things to Do This Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’re still figuring out how to celebrate, there’s no need to panic; here are four activities to look into this Saturday:

Frontier City Fright Fest Banner (Fright Find/Frontier City)

1. Frontier City

If you’re in the mood for thrill-seeking, Frontier City offers a chance to celebrate Halloween with a few scares. They have their annual Fright Fest that lasts until Halloween. They offer shows, scare zones, and mazes. It lasts from 6-11 p.m. The daily tickets range from $45-69. Get tickets.

Performance at the Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds (/Guthrie Haunts)

2. Haunted House

A bit of a drive from the UCO campus is a 30,000 square feet haunted house called Guthrie Haunts. They have indoor and outdoor scares, and have been around for 30 years. The ticket window opens at 7 p.m., and admission starts at $45, with additional options available for visitors who want a more intense experience. These include interactions with scare actors and options involving fake blood. Get tickets.

Cast Members in “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” (UCO/CFAD)

3. Mitchell Hall Theatre: Dracula

Halloween plans don’t always have to involve haunted houses and jump scares. For people who enjoy live performances, Mitchell Hall Theatre is hosting their first-ever costume contest at the showing of “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really,” A twist on Bram Stocker’s “Dracula” where women are at the center of the story in this dark comedy adaptation. Performances start Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Tickets are free for UCO students. Get tickets.

Chad Richison Stadium (/The Vista)

4. Football Game

UCO is hosting the football game against Nebraska Kearney at the Chad Richison Stadium at 1 p.m. Tickets are free for UCO students. Get Tickets.