3 Events Happening This Integrity Week at UCO

Integrity Week is here, and the Office of Student Accountability & Conflict Resolution will host a variety of activities to keep students informed about academic policies and resources here on campus.

The activities will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, and each one will feature free food. Here are a few things to expect this Integrity Week.

Donut Cheat

The Offices of Student Accountability held an informative event designed to help students better understand expectations and resources on campus. “There are also flyers with helpful information about our scholarship and the event for the day, like today’s has tips to avoid accidental academic dishonesty”, said a member of the organization.

The event was held at the Blue Tent near Broncho Lake from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so anyone can stop by between classes or during a break. Whether you have questions or just want to learn more, this is a great opportunity to get informed. Donuts will be provided for guests, so students can grab a treat while they’re there.

Don’t be a Chicken

On Wednesday at the Blue Tent Don’t be a Chicken will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Students can grab a free Cane’s Chicken Tender Meal and learn how incident reports keep our campus safe. This event encourages students to report unsafe or suspicious behavior.

Half-Baked

Thursday, there will be free Insomnia Cookies at the Clocktower. Students will learn about UCO’s drug, alcohol, and medical amnesty policies. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s a time to ask questions, get helpful resources, and discover how these policies support the safety of the campus community with a free cookie.

For more information about The Offices of Student Accountability & Conflict Resolution or the University of Central Oklahoma’s Integrity Week, please visit their website.