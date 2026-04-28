3 Dachshunds Records to Close Thursday

An Edmond mom-and-pop record store, 3 Dachshunds Records, will close its storefront April 30 as the owners retire after more than a decade in business.

Owner Jack Ware and co-owner Betty Ware said the decision comes as they look to step away from the day-to-day demands of running the shop and spend more time on themselves.

3 Dachshunds Record store owners Jack and Betty (Natalie Ingram/The Vista)

The closure marks the end of a longtime local business. A few years after opening, the 3 Dachshunds Records format evolved from its origins as a small, pet-themed store with a limited selection of records into a full-scale vinyl and music retailer that is known for its wide inventory and community events, said Betty.

The store, which opened on Black Friday in 2014 at a previous location, offers a wide range of physical music formats, said Betty.

“My store is really different from any other store in the Oklahoma area,” Jack said. “I have 8-track tapes, I have 45 7-inch RPM records, I have the CDs, I have the LPs, and cassettes. I have everything that almost any genre of music would like to have.”

Jack, 78, said he has worked for more than six decades, beginning with paper routes as a teenager. Betty also works as a nurse, in addition to supporting the store.

He said his interest in music started in the early years of rock and roll and was influenced by his older brother.

In addition to retail, 3 Dachshunds Records hosted listening events for new album releases, held an Oklahoma music showcase twice, and partnered with community programs. They also worked with students at the University of Central Oklahoma on various university projects and regularly employed part-time student workers, said Betty.

The shop participated for years in the annual “Where’s Waldo” community event to promote reading among children, often supplying physical media as prizes.

The owners said one of the most meaningful parts of running 3 Dachshunds Records was the relationships built with customers over the years. “One thing I have enjoyed is the friendships we have made,” Jack said. “Especially with the older customers.”

Inside of 3 Dachshunds Records (Natalie Ingram/The Vista)

Betty said she began helping more at the store as the business expanded. “As our business grew, the more need there was for another person,” she said.

The owners said they often recommend Vintage Stock when asked for alternatives now that they’re shutting down.

“I say go to whatever record store you want to go to,” Betty said. “It’s the freedom of wherever you want to go.”

Jack said that the business had grown more routine over time, which contributed to their decision to retire. “It’s gotten to the point where it’s actually almost boring now to come in and open up,” he said.

After the closure, the store’s remaining inventory — which includes roughly 50 crates of records still in the stockroom — will be stored and later sold online or taken to record shows. Some items, including CDs, may be sold in bulk. The owners said they plan to continue attending record shows in Oklahoma and that people may sign up for their newsletter for updates and to stay in touch.

The owners said they have lots to do in just the coming three weeks alone, including moving houses. They said that while the storefront is closing, they plan to remain connected to the community.

“We feel it’s time,” Betty said. “It’s time for us to have some time together.”