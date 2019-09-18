10 Things to Know for Today

(AP) Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAEL’S MAIN POLITICAL PARTIES DEADLOCKED AFTER ELECTION

Seeming kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman says he’ll insist upon a secular unity government between the main Likud and Blue and White parties, and that could lead to Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster.

2. IRAN SAYS IT’S READY TO HIT BACK

Tehran warns Washington that any U.S. action taken against it following an attack on Saudi oil installations will “immediately” be met with a response.

3. FACEBOOK AUTO-GENERATING PAGES FOR ISLAMIC STATE GROUP, AL-QAIDA

The social networking company appears to have made little progress on the issue since the AP detailed how pages that Facebook auto-generates for businesses are aiding extremists.

4. SURVIVORS ON BAHAMAS ISLAND IN WAIT-AND-SEE MODE

A new community of survivors on Abaco island vows to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian, but remain in limbo as officials debate how they will help Bahamians rebuild their lives.

5. SCANDALS COMPLICATE DONATION POLICIES

The allegations surrounding wealthy donors such as the Sackler family raise questions for the museums they supported, including whether to keep the family’s name on prominent galleries.

6. STEEP DECLINE SEEN IN ABORTION NUMBERS

The number and rate of abortions across the U.S. plunge to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures.

7. WHAT REMAINS ‘VERY REAL’

The risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker says.

8. IMELDA COULD BRING HEAVY RAINFALL, FLOODING TO HOUSTON AREA

The tropical storm is threatening to dump up to 18 inches of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.

9. ‘YOUR PET IS YOUR CHILD’

A nationwide program is providing aid to pet owners in low-income neighborhoods to reduce the number of animals sent to shelters.

10. FED LIKELY TO CUT RATES AS ECONOMIC THREATS LOOM

The central bank looks poised to help extend the economic expansion in the face of global weakness, Trump’s trade war with China and geopolitical risks such as the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.