OKCPD Releases Murder Suspect Sketch

Sketch of the suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting death of University of Central Oklahoma student and former football player Collis Walker on March 14, 2018. (Provided/Oklahoma City Police Department)

Oklahoma City police released a sketch last week of a man suspected to be involved in the March 14 homicide of University of Central Oklahoma student Collis Walker.

Police describe the suspect as an African-American male in his 20s who is of average height and average weight. The sketch of the suspect was released by the Oklahoma City Police Department April 2 and authorities have said that he is believed to have been in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

“We’re currently not releasing any information on the homicide, but the Public Information Office has the current information on the case,” said OKCPD homicide detective Doug Hurst.

Police report that they found Walker, 22, shot to death inside a vehicle at a parking lot near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on March 14.

While police are searching for the suspect, they claim the circumstances surrounding Walker’s shooting still remain unsolved.

“Anything our office would say on the matter does not differ from the official statement,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD assistant information officer.

Walker’s shooting is the 17th homicide investigation in Oklahoma City of 2018. Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting or the person depicted in the sketch to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.