Around Campus (February 20-26)
(Vista Archives)
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018
Exploratory Student Week: Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, the Career Devel- opment Center is hosting an Exploratory Stu- dent Week to help students explore different major and/or career options.
SMART Recovery: In Nigh University Cen- ter Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being hosts a meeting for those in recov- ery to learn tools for coping with urges and managing thoughts, feelings and behaviors. The meeting takes place at noon.
Flash Mob Meditation: At 1:15 p.m. in the Quad Fitness Room, representatives from the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer meditation, tai chi, yoga and relaxation. UCO counselor Jeff Jones will lead the group every Tuesday.
Connections Group: The Center for Coun- seling and Well-Being will hold a Connections Group from 2-3 p.m. in Nigh University Cen- ter’s Room 402 to help students increase com- munication and social skills in order to connect more easily on campus.
Big Pink Tournament: The Big Pink volley- ball tournament to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research begins at 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center.
Be Your Best Self: The Center for Coun- seling and Well-Being is hosting a group for those looking for a positive change in life. The group focuses on self-improvement, relation- ship building and other skills to improve mental health and wellness. This group meets at 4 p.m. in Nigh University Center Room 402.
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018
Way Back Wednesday for Heart Health:
From 9 to 11 a.m. in the Wantland Hall Gym- nasium, classes from the Physical Education Program are presenting UCO’s rst annual Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart. The event is designed to raise awareness for heart disease. Healthy snacks will be provided.
Stages of Change: In Nigh University Cen- ter Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a support group designed to help students learn how to make and clarify goals and begin lasting changes in their lives. The group begins at 12:30 p.m.
UCO Tennis vs. Cameron: The UCO tennis team takes on Cameron University at 1 p.m. at the Broncho Courts.
Non-Traditional Student Support Group:
The group is hosted by the Center for Coun-
seling and Well-Being to help non-traditional students nd support at UCO. Attendees can talk and relate their life experiences with one another in order to help meet their personal needs. The group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Room 402.
REAL Talk: The Bias Series: The Of ce of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a discussion on gender bias to build a better understanding of what it is and how to recognize it in daily life. The discussion begins at 2 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Room 421.
UCO Baseball vs. Southwestern: The UCO Baseball team competes against Southwestern State University at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Sim- mons Field.
Big Pink Tournament: The Big Pink volley- ball tournament to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research begins at 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center.
A Seat at the Table: At 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Heritage Room, guests can take part in eating different foods related to var- ious cultures.
Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018
SPB DIY Tile Coaster: The Student Pro- gramming Board is hosting a DIY event for students to make their own tile coaster from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Broncho Lake Clock Tower. In case of rain, the event will move to the Nigh University Center 2nd Floor Atrium.
UCO Softball vs. Texas A&M-Com- merce: The UCO Softball team takes on Tex- as A&M-Commerce at the Broncho Softball Stadium at 1 p.m.
Trauma Recovery: This workshop ad- dresses topics like self-soothing, the mind and body connection, effects of trauma on relationships and healthy relationships. The event is from 2-3 p.m. in Nigh University Center Room 402.
Black Girl Magic: The Of ce of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a networking event to build con dence and empowerment for women in higher education during Black His- tory Month. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Cherokee Room.
Big Pink Tournament: The Big Pink vol- leyball tournament to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research begins at 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center.
Stress Paws: UCO offers students a chance to take a pause from daily stress and vis-
it with therapy dogs on campus. Each week, Stress Paws will be held in Nigh University Center Room 402 from 3-5 p.m.
SPB Tailgating: The Student Programming Board is having a tailgate from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Field House in support of the Broncho basketball teams. Food, games and posters are provided, as well as a DJ and tui- tion waiver at the games.
Dating in the U.S.A.: The UCO Peer Health Leaders are hosting a night of interactive and educational activities for students to come learn how to navigate the world of dating, speed dating and hookup culture. There will also be a discussion on healthy dating behav- iors, norms, cues and consent.
UCO Basketball vs. Washburn: The UCO Basketball team competes against Washburn at 5:30 in Hamilton Field House. The wom- en’s game is at 5:30 and the men’s game is at 7:30.
Big Pink Check Presentation: At 6:30 p.m. in the Wellness Center, the Big Pink tourna- ment will end in the revelation of the grand total of money raised and the presentation of a check to Susan G. Komen.
Friday, Feb. 23, 2018
Anger Tamers: From 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Nigh University Center Room 402, students can learn to identify their own anger triggers and gain tools to help reduce con ict in their lives. The free and con dential group is hosted by the UCO Center for Counseling and Well-Being.
Grief Group: From 11 a.m.-12 p.m., the Cen- ter for Counseling and Well-Being is holding a grief group for anyone grieving. Group and in- dividual session will be in the Nigh University Center Room 402.
Life Skills Around Eating: This is a group that offers an affect regulation approach to eat- ing disorders. The group focuses on skills that increase mindfulness and to teach appropriate emotion regulation. Life Skills Around Eating meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
UCO Tennis vs. Dallas Baptist: The UCO Tennis team takes on Dallas Baptist University at 3 p.m. at the Broncho Courts.
UCO Basketball vs. Emporia State Uni- versity: The Broncho Basketball teams take on Emporia State University in Hamilton Field House. The women’s game begins at 1:30 and the men’s game begins at 3:30.
Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018
UCO Tennis vs. Arkansas Tech: The UCO Tennis team faces Arkansas Tech at the Broncho Courts beginning at 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
Adulting 101: The Center for Counseling and Well-Being is hosting a support group fo- cusing on handling the dif cult life transitions that come with being an adult. The group is held from1-2 p.m. in Nigh University Center Room 402.