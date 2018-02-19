Around Campus (February 20-26)

(Vista Archives) Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

Exploratory Student Week: Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, the Career Devel- opment Center is hosting an Exploratory Stu- dent Week to help students explore different major and/or career options.

SMART Recovery: In Nigh University Cen- ter Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being hosts a meeting for those in recov- ery to learn tools for coping with urges and managing thoughts, feelings and behaviors. The meeting takes place at noon.

Flash Mob Meditation: At 1:15 p.m. in the Quad Fitness Room, representatives from the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will offer meditation, tai chi, yoga and relaxation. UCO counselor Jeff Jones will lead the group every Tuesday.

Connections Group: The Center for Coun- seling and Well-Being will hold a Connections Group from 2-3 p.m. in Nigh University Cen- ter’s Room 402 to help students increase com- munication and social skills in order to connect more easily on campus.

Big Pink Tournament: The Big Pink volley- ball tournament to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research begins at 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center.

Be Your Best Self: The Center for Coun- seling and Well-Being is hosting a group for those looking for a positive change in life. The group focuses on self-improvement, relation- ship building and other skills to improve mental health and wellness. This group meets at 4 p.m. in Nigh University Center Room 402.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

Way Back Wednesday for Heart Health:

From 9 to 11 a.m. in the Wantland Hall Gym- nasium, classes from the Physical Education Program are presenting UCO’s rst annual Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart. The event is designed to raise awareness for heart disease. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Stages of Change: In Nigh University Cen- ter Room 402, the Center for Counseling and Well-Being will have a support group designed to help students learn how to make and clarify goals and begin lasting changes in their lives. The group begins at 12:30 p.m.

UCO Tennis vs. Cameron: The UCO tennis team takes on Cameron University at 1 p.m. at the Broncho Courts.

Non-Traditional Student Support Group:

The group is hosted by the Center for Coun-