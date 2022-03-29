Understanding Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Across the state of Florida, the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill has generated a huge debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and the state residents.



According to the proposal, the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill prohibits classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.



Joshua Swann, a university senior, gave an explanation on his reasoning for not supporting the bill, “I don’t support the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill because I think it’s a way to silence LGBTQ kids.”



Here in the state of Oklahoma, there are also similar orders prohibiting LGBTQ+ discussion in the classroom.



Rylee Schones, a university student teacher, also gave an explanation on her reasoning for not supporting the bill, “I do not support the bill because I think the purpose of an education is for children to learn and think critically; only providing children with certain information is basically formatting how we’re wanting them to think.”



As of earlier today, the bill has continued to lead to several walk-outs throughout the state of Florida.

This bill’s progress has led many to wonder if bills similar to this one will be created in other states.