SB 458 allows nurse practitioners to prescribe medicine without a physician

Carly Torbett-Guiles

Contributing Writer

A group of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine shown above, just one example of a prescription medicine that nurses can now prescribe. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/JOHN LOCHER)

Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma are now allowed to prescribe drugs without Physician supervision due to Senate Bill 458 which expands rural access to healthcare. The bill, which passed 33-13 in March, also limits how much money a physician can charge for supervision of the nurse practitioners.

After completing the requirement of 6,240 hours of practice with the supervision of a licensed Physician before or after the bill is in place Certified Nurse Practitioners, Certified Nurse-Midwives, or Clinical Nurse Specialists can prescribe drugs to their patients independently.

Author of the Bill Senator Brenda Stanley, the representative of Midwest City, says that her mission is to improve the quality of Oklahoma’s Health Care.

“This is a way to move Oklahoma forward,” said Stanley. “This way we can keep Physicians in the hospitals where we need them.”

Representative Darrel Weaver was opposed to the act being passed due to the fact that Certified Nurse Practitioners do not have the same level of education as licensed physicians do.

Stanley responded back to that concern with “No. They don’t have the education a doctor has. They’re not saying that they do. They want to practice within their scope”

Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Schat has been practicing medicine since 2017 under the supervision of a licensed Physician.

Schat owns two of her own clinics, Schat Health Services, one is a free clinic for people that do not have insurance and the other clinic is for Veterans that need help getting disability checks.

“ I have two separate physicians for each clinic” said Schat “All Physicians have to do for me is sign a piece of paper stating that they will take a phone call from me if I have a question about prescribing medication I am unsure of.”

Schat went on to explain that she went under intense training and supervised many doctors before she started to start her own clinics.

“I have not had to call my Physicians once because of all of the on hand training I had. I believe the the requirement of having 2,000 hours of supervision is a great rule to have’” said Schat. “Plus those two pieces of paper that I need for my clinics is about $1500 each a month, so this new bill is definitely saving me some money,” she said.

Schat also said that she has friends that work in other clinics that pay even more for the supervision document.

She said that she is excited for this new bill and believes it gives the people in rural Oklahoma more places to go for their health care services.