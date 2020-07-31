Deadline today for Oklahoma primary runoff election registration

FILE - In this file photo "I Voted" stickers sit on the table for voters. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The voter registration deadline for the Oklahoma Republican runoff primary election is Friday. The election is on Aug. 25.

Runoffs occur in states that require candidates to receive a majority of the vote to win an election, according to ballotpedia.org. The Oklahoma primary election took place last month. Several candidates met the requirement, therefore qualifying for a runoff election.

Tomorrow is the deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the August 25 Runoff Primary! Use the OK Voter Portal registration "wizard" at https://t.co/f4ONqwGQNE. Voter Registration Applications must be postmarked or received no later than Friday, July 31. — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 30, 2020

Stephanie Bice and Terry Neese are the 5th Congressional District candidates on the Republican ballot. The winner of the runoff will be up against Kendra Horn in the Nov. election in a bid to take back the district from Democrats.

Horn became the first Democrat to represent the 5th District since incumbent Rep. John Jarman switched parties from Democratic to Republican in 1975.

Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District is located in the central portion of the state and includes Pottawatomie and Seminole counties and an area of Oklahoma County.

While Neese and Bice are the only congressional office seekers on the ballot, the August election will have plenty of other items. For Oklahoma County alone, there is a vote on legislative, district and county offices. As well as propositions in the cities of Harrah and Bethany.

Horn won the Democratic primary with 85.7% of the vote to Tom Guild‘s 14.3%. Neese and Bice advanced from the Republican primary to a primary runoff with 36.5% and 25.4% of the vote, respectively. Nine candidates ran in the Republican primary.

Neese became the first woman nominated by a major political party for the seat of Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma in 1990. She is pro-life and a member of the National Rifle Association, according to her website. As an entrepreneur, Neese believes in small business and is against big-government policies.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and now looks to make the move to the U.S. House. According to her website, Bice has maintained an A-rating from the NRA. However, as of June 26, Oklahoma Right to Life does not endorse Bice.

Another prevalent race is the Oklahoma County Sheriff candidacy. Current Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor will face Norman police officer Tommie Johnson in a Republican runoff this August.

According to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Taylor won 48% of the vote, and Johnson won 33% during the June 30 primary election. A third challenger, former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy Mike McCully, will not advance after receiving just under 19% of votes.

In Nov., the winner will be up against Oklahoma City police officer Wayland Cubit, a Democrat, who easily beat opponent Virgil Green by over 16,000 votes. Following the backdrop of protests against police brutality, there is a possibility for voters to elect the county’s first Black sheriff.

With the 2020 Republican National Convention less than month away, OKGOP has been campaigning and fundraising on social media in what David McLain, OKGOP State Chairman has called, “a war with the DNC.”

The four day convention will be held Aug. 24-27. The College Republicans Summit is Sep. 4-7.

Early voting for the runoff will be available Aug. 20-22. Anyone living in the 18 Oklahoma counties with a state or federal election will have an additional day of early voting, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Anyone wanting to register to vote can fill out an application on the OK Voter Portal. Voters can complete the application, print, sign, and mail it to their county election board. Most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries also have applications available.

A list of elections and a sample ballot are available online. To register, click here.