Bronchos fight hard, fall to Missouri Western

UCO lost to Missouri Western University Thursday evening 83-74 in a wire-to-wire victory for the Griffins. UCO was led in scoring by Dashon Bell, Cam Givens, and Colt Savage who all poured in 11 points respectively.



Will Eames led the Griffins in scoring with 19, followed by Tyrell Carroll who scored 17.



Both teams started the game slow offensively, combining to shoot 1-7 over the first two minutes of the game. Missouri Western’s Tyus Millhollin hit a three on the opening possession.



The Bronchos tried to utilize the length of freshman center D.J. Basey early in the game, who stands at 6’10, but were unable leading to two quick turnovers. UCO was able to convert just one field goal in the first five minutes.



Basey, a true freshman from Mesquite, Texas, spoke earlier in the week about his length and what he wants to improve within his game. “I really want to improve my ball-handling. There are times when I need to be able to bring the ball up the court after a rebound and being able to do that can really help us offensively.”



Missouri Western’s Will Eames started the game in rhythm from deep, draining his first three attempts from beyond the arc in the opening nine minutes.



Eames’ hot shooting extended to his teammates early, as they were able to drain six of their first nine threes in the opening 12 minutes. The Griffins finished the first half shooting 60 percent from deep on 15 attempts.



Broncho guard Carson Calavan was finding his teammates in prime positions in the first half as he was able to rack up four assists before halftime. Calavan knocked in a three with two seconds left in the first half to bring the deficit down to 10, 41-31.



Although the Bronchos gave up 41 in the first half, guards Dashon Bell and Carson Calavan both went into the locker room with two steals, playing well individually on defense.



Bell started the scoring in the second half for UCO with a layup followed by a three hit by Missouri Western’s Tyrell Carroll.



UCO was able to cut the deficit to eight with 15 minutes left in the game with immediately improved defensive intensity and better shot selection, converting on three of their five shots.

The Griffins made just two of their first seven shots to open the second half.



Broncho guard Colt Savage hit two timely threes to move the deficit to four with just over 13 minutes to play before Missouri Western responded with a couple of stops defensively and two layups to move the lead back to eight.



Savage, a product of Sand Springs High School in Oklahoma, draws on the work ethic instilled in by his father who was his basketball coach until he came to UCO. “Being a coach’s kid gave me the ability to always work on my game. I had a set of keys to our (high school) gym and always found myself there early in the morning and after practice would end.”



Broncho big-man D.J. Basey got called for a flagrant foul with under five minutes left in the game leading to two Griffin free throws and an offensive possession, resulting in a Tyrell Carroll three-pointer to extend their lead to a game-high 15 points.



UCO cut the deficit to six with 1:29 left with a 11-2 run over the course of three minutes, capped off with two free throws from Cam Givens.



The Bronchos couldn’t capitalize late in the game, and saw their final efforts fall short. They move to 7-14 on the season and 4-8 in MIAA conference play.



The Bronchos will host the Northwest Missouri Bearcats this Saturday at Hamilton Field House at 3:30 P.M., looking to end their season-long five game losing streak against the defending national champions who boast an 18-1 record on the season. The game will be shown on MIAANetwork.com and broadcasted on 1560 AM.

