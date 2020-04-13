All-American Wrestler looks Forward to Next Season

“It hurts, but it’s nothing that I won’t be able to battle through and be all the better for it. I must continue to look towards the future, to make sure I am prepared and ready for the challenges to come.”

UCO Junior All-American Wrestler Heath Gray was one of the favorites to win the national championship in the 184 pound weight class this season. When the COVID-19 outbreak caused the abrupt ending of the season for the fifth ranked Bronchos, Heath was admittedly frustrated.

“My initial reaction was that of disbelief,” Gray said about the cancellation of the national championship. “At the time I believed the whole situation was being blown completely out of proportion, and that there was absolutely no way that they would be cancelling the national tournament.”

On Thursday, March 12th, the NCAA officially announced their decision to cancel the wrestling championships across all divisions. The tournament was weeks away when wrestlers were preparing and focussing on seeding as the announcement was circulated.

UCO Assistant Athletic Director Chris Brannick expressed his sympathy for the wrestlers who are not able to compete in the national championship.

“There’s nothing I can do other than express my sadness for them. It’s like dealing with a tragic loss. You just have to be there for them and tell them you’re sorry. Be sincere in that. Show empathy.”

Gray had a record of 29-1 on the season and is ranked as the top contender in the 184 pound weight class on wrestlestat.com.

His dominance on the mat comes from a place of confidence in himself and his work ethic.

“The confidence I have comes from my training and consistency. It is my firm belief that I am the hardest working wrestler in the country, and that I put way too much time and effort to come up short this year. I have great coaches and awesome competition in the practice room. They push me everyday and continue to make me better.”

Gray’s positive mindset serves him well in times of uncertainty. As a wrestler, a top-tier wrestler, there is no room for self-doubt. With a training and diet regiment he can sustain at home, he is confident in his ability to come back next season and compete for the illustrious title.

“With the quarantine I haven’t really been able to get on the mat and train how I want. I’m still lifting and running. Must continue to stay in shape and stay goal driven. My diet hasn’t changed too much. Trying to stay consistent with how it was during the season. It’s very easy to get out of shape and put on excess weight. Trying to stay fit so whenever training can resume how I want it to, I will be prepared and ready to go.”

Gray will return to UCO for his final season in the fall, training and preparing for one final run at a championship. With the elite level of determination to keep his eyes-on-the-prize throughout this pandemic, there should be no reason he does not find himself atop the podium next spring.