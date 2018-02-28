Letter to the Editor – Feb. 19, 2018

(Provided/Pixabay)

The following letter to the editor was received on Feb. 19, 2018 and published on Feb. 20, 2018.

Dear The Vista,

I’ve been concerned over the past week that the local media has covered the Center in a negative light. The local media portrayed the student workers as bully’s and void of understanding that other opinions exist. They’ve created a narrative before the Center could state its views. They did not bully or hamper Stockton Duvall from leaving the open door meeting about Ken Ham’s visit. In the end, Stockton Duvall and the Student Council are the ones that canceled the event, not the Center. I can thoroughly state that the Center is made of workers that are Christian, and courteous to anyone who visits the Center. The Center operates sexual health programming, runs a library specializing in LGBTQ+ history, provides a space where students can be themselves and a place that supports interdisciplinary research on gender and sexuality issues.

I understand the efforts that this university has made in inviting Ken Ham back, and the inclusion of talks on evolution and 1st Amendment rights. I appreciate that no student funds will be used on any of the speakers and panels put together by our university. The diversity and inclusion on this campus is what makes me proud to attend the University of Central Oklahoma.

Thank you,

A UCO Student