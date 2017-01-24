UCO Wrestling: Bronchos Set New School Record

With 15 consecutive victories, the UCO Wrestling team has set a new school record.

Gage Stallworth grapples with Nebraska Kearney wrestler Zach Stodden in a wrestling tournement in the Hamilton Field House on Friday, January 20. Stallworth lost this match, but the Bronchos won the tournement with a score of 22-12. Photo by (Ryan Naeve / The Vista)

The Central Oklahoma Bronchos (14-0) took on the Colorado State – Pueblo Thunderwolves (7 – 3) in a wrestling dual Monday night in Edmond. The Bronchos were looking to set the school record with 15 straight wins to begin the season.

The action began at the 125 weight class when UCO’s Zac D’Amico (8 – 8) went to battle with Pueblo’s Joshua Seaton (14 – 10). With two take downs and an escape, Seaton managed to hold off D’Amico to put the Thunderwolves up early.

After PT Garcia secured a win at 133 lbs, the Bronchos found themselves down early 6 – 0 until a 2nd round pin by UCO’s Joahua Ailey tied the dual up at 6.

“We were down 6 – 0, lost the first two matches, and our guys had their dobbers down a little bit, and that really swung things for us when Josh was able to get the fall,” said Broncho’s Coach Todd Steidley. “He’s a pinner, he’s dangerous. He can pin anybody.”

After the pin, the Thunderwolves’ Clay Archer was able to defeat Will Steltzlen 4 – 1 with a late take down to secure the win. The Bronchos found themselves down again.

Bryan Dutton pulled a big win at 157 lbs with a pair of takedowns in the 2nd and 3rd rounds to tie the match up. The win set up a three match streak that would be a major factor in the dual.

At 165 Dakota Head mounted a huge late match comeback to keep the steam rolling. Down two points in the 3rd, Head threw a big late takedown followed by two stall points to push ahead to victory.

To keep the streak going, Miguel Barreras defeated 9th ranked Kyle Bateman to extend the Bronchos’ lead 16 – 9. The three matches were key in putting the Thunderwolves away.

“It was huge. We knew every match was gonna be a nail biter and to win those three matches in a row gave us some momentum,” commented Steidley. “Dakota to win the way he did, coming from way behind, really got the crowd into it and got our guys kind of woken up a little bit.”

After the 6th ranked JaVaughn Perkins defeated UCO’s Gage Stallworth at 184, the Broncho’s turned to two top 5 wrestlers to secure the victory.

4th ranked Greg Wilson did exactly that at 197, defeating Cody Johnson 9 – 2 . The Keller, Texas product’s three take downs gave the Bronchos the edge they needed virtually securing the dual.

2nd ranked heavyweight Caleb Cotter closed the action with a 3 – 2 decision over Augie DeSantis earning the Bronchos their first ever 15 – 0 start to a season.

“It means a lot. It’s such an illustrious program,” boasted Steidley. The record win gives the Bronchos a chance to set the all-time mark for the school’s longest winning streak at 23.

The record setting victory leaves the Bronchos atop the MIAA conference standings with three duals left on the schedule. They are back in action Friday at Lindenwood Univeristy at 7 p.m.