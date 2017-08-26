Women’s Golf Ready for Greens

Anna Pool swings through a hit during a 2016 golf round. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

As the leaves begin to fall, the University of Central Oklahoma Women’s Golf Team prepares for their upcoming season in a week.

Last season, the Bronchos were unable to make the national tournament, but the team says they are confident they can make a strong comeback this season

“We missed nationals by two shots last year, so I expect them to come in hungry and ready to compete,” head coach Michael Bond said.

The Bronchos were a young team last year, with only two upperclassmen out of their seven golfers. Now with a year of experience under their belts, Bond hopes the team can improve upon last year’s season.

Despite only one player (Anna Pool) making it to Nationals, the team still finished high individually in the MIAA. Marla Souvannasing earned first team All-MIAA honors, Makena Mucciaccio and Sydney Roberts earned second team honors and Anna Pool earned honorable mentions.

Souvannasing has been named to the All-MIAA first team in each of her first three seasons. She did not finish lower than fifteenth in nine out of the 10 tournaments she played in, while placing third at the MIAA Fall Preview and NSU Classic.

“Marla is our lone senior and has had one of the top two best careers in school history,” Bond said. “She is tied for career wins and is a proven leader.”

Anna Pool, a sophomore out of Coffeyville, Kansas, earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships last year where she finished 33rd out of 72 players. Bond says he believes Pool will play a vital role on the team and continue to build upon her success from last year.

Roberts, who is also a sophomore, had four top-10 finishes and won the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invitational at Kickingbird in her first season as a Broncho.

“Sophomores Anna Pool and Sydney Roberts will build off their freshmen seasons and play a vital role in our teams success.”

The Women’s Golf team did well in the classroom as well, with six golfers making MIAA Academic honors. Makena Mucciaccio, Sydney Roberts, Anna Pool, Marla Souvannising, J.T. Neuzil and Allyson Wilcox were the players who earned this honor, which their coach said he was extremely proud of.

“It is a great thing to not have to worry about the academic side,” Bond said. “The team gets the job done in the class room and we have one of the highest team GPA’s in the nation, as well as a team at UCO.”

With the season just a few strokes away, Bond says his team is up for the challenge.

“We have to strive to be better today than yesterday and this group can do that,” Bond said.