UCO’s Captain America: Hockey Player Makes Team USA

UCO Hockey’s Taylor Herndon is one of 22 collegiate athletes to be on Team USA’s 2017 World University Games roster.

UCO hockey player Taylor Herndon plays in the Jan. 13, 2017 game against Robert Morris University. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista).

UCO Hockey’s Taylor Herndon is one of 22 collegiate athletes to be on Team USA’s 2017 World University Games roster. The 2017 World University Games will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Twelve different countries will be competing in hockey, including Team USA.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Herndon.

Herndon leads UCO in points scored this season with 32. He also has recorded 15 goals, along with having 17 assists and leads the team in game winning goals with 3.

Herndon is the first hockey player from UCO to make Team USA’s University Games roster. When talking about what this means for UCO hockey Herndon said, “It’s big.” He is also the only player from Oklahoma on the roster.

Herndon is one of the few Americans on the UCO hockey team, which has mostly players from Canada.

“They are all happy for me and wanting me to play well,” said Herndon.

During winter break, Herndon played three exhibition games with Team USA against Holy Cross and the EHL All-Stars twice.

Herndon described his role on the team by saying, “they got me working down low and in front of the net,”

Jan. 28 he will fly to Chicago, where he will meet up with the team to fly to Almaty, Kazakhstan. The opening ceremonies for the games will be held on Jan. 29.

“Just wearing the red, white, and blue is pretty cool,” said Herndon.

The team will start the tournament by playing Team Canada on Jan. 30. That is the first of three pool play games, before the quarterfinals begin.

“It’s business. We’re playing for our country,” said Herndon.

Herndon will miss some games for the Bronchos while competing for team USA. He will get back from the World University Games on Feb. 9 and will try to be able to play Feb. 10 against in-state rival the University of Oklahoma.

“Hopefully I wont have any delays or anything so I can get right back in,” said Herndon.