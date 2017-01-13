UCO Wrestling Season Starts Strong

UCO Wrestling has stampeded through the competition so far this season, going undefeated at (9-0, 1-0) and are currently ranked 8th in NCAA division II.

Blake Dauphin competes in a match at Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. on November 3, 2016. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista).

“It’s been a great start,” said UCO first year wrestling head coach, Todd Steidley.

UCO Wrestling started it’s season with back-to-back wins. First beating Mckendree University, who was ranked 8th in the country at the time 21-19 on Nov. 9, then on Nov.10 beating Missouri Baptist University 44-0.

The Bronchos took the momentum into the home opener, dominating Ouachita Baptist University for a 47-3 win on Dec.7. Blake Dauphin and Joshua Ailey helped lead the charge, both winning by pin.

On Dec. 19, the Bronchos competed in the OCU-Champion Hotel Duals, defeating four universities that day.

Their first win was against Hastings University, 29-6, where Tim Null had the only pin for the Bronchos with 9 other wins being made by a decision.

The Bronchos shutout their second opponent Concordia 48-0. The team had total control of the match by having 6 wins by pin.

The team then went on to steam-roll their two final opponents, Lyon University 38-12 and Wayland Baptist University 39-3, to close out the first semester.

“It gave us a lot of momentum going into Christmas break,” said Steidley.

After the break, the Bronchos started 2017 like the end of 2016, continuing their winning by beating the University of Central Missouri 37-6 on Jan. 8. Josh Lindsey and Kyle Factor both recorded pins to help secure the win for UCO.

The Bronchos faced OCU at home on Wednesday.

Before the match Steidley said “OCU has a great program. We respect them a lot.”

The tone for the night was set by Josh Lindsey, Blake Dauphin, Joshua Ailey and Will Steltzlen, who all recorded pins to start the match, and led the Bronchos to a 35-12 win.

The Bronchos currently have three wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in their weight class – Caleb Cotter, Josh Lindsey and Greg Wilson. Cotter is ranked 3rd in the heavyweight division, Lindsey is ranked 4th in the 125 pound class, and Wilson is ranked 7th in the 197 pound class.

“It’s nice to see their hard work rewarded by being ranked,” said Steidley.

UCO, so far this season, have outscored their opponents 338-61.

“They are very close knit group of guys and they fight hard for each other. They are proud to be Bronchos and fight hard for their university,” said Steidley.