UCO Wrestling: Bronchos Remain Undefeated

The UCO Wrestling team continues its undefeated season.

The UCO Wrestling team remains undefeated and is currently ranked first in the MIAA conference. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

UCO Wrestling (13-0) defeated second-ranked Nebraska Kearney (13-5), which brings undefeated UCO into first place in the MIAA conference.

“It’s a big win for us,” said UCO’s head coach, Todd Steidley.

The first match of the night was the 125-pound weight class, where UCO’s Zac D’Amico (7-7) faced off against Vlad Kazakov (23-11). D’Amico outlasted Kazakov winning by a decision after three rounds.

Up next was Blake Dauphin in the 133-pound weight class who came up with one of the biggest upsets, beating number two-ranked Bryce Shoemaker.

The next match was just as big for UCO with Joshua Ailey facing number six-ranked Jacob Wasser. The match went through three round,s with Ailey recording another upset for the Bronchos and their third straight win. The first three matches gave UCO a 10-0 lead.

“We felt like when we won that third match, we were in the driver seat,” said Steidley

The streak was snapped though when UCO’s Will Steltzlen lost to Keith Surber by major decision.

Dakota Head got things back on track after the break, beating Nick Babcock in the 165-pound weight class by decision. Miguel Barreras added to the momentum taking down number six-ranked Calvin Ochs and bringing UCO’s lead to 16-7. Barreras added another win to his team high 28 for the season.

“I think he sees now that he can beat those guys and compete with them,” said Steidley. “If he will continue to work and get into better shape and work a little harder, I think he would have a shot to be an all-American- at least a qualifier.”

Fourth-ranked Greg Wilson came up big for the Bronchos, sealing the match with the Bronchos’ only pin of the night.

“Just knowing we have that stability towards the end is huge,” said Steidley.

The final score was 22-16. The Bronchos next match is Monday, Jan. 23 against CSU-Pueblo.