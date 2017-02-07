UCO Wrestling: Bronchos Make School History with Undefeated Season

The UCO Wrestling team ended its season undefeated — a first in school history.

Sophomore Gage Stallworth wrestles at the UCO v. Adams State University match at the Hamilton Field house on January 21, 2017. (Elizabeth Roberts/ The Vista).

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos (17-0) hosted the Fort Hays State Tigers (5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.

The Bronchos secured the MIAA Conference Dual Champions with a victory 30-9. “It’s important to win the conference, you want to win the conference, but our ultimate goal is the National Championship,” said UCO Head Coach Todd Steidley.

The action began at 125 lbs as UCO’s Zac D’Amico went to battle with Fort Hays’ Conrad Cole. Thanks to a late escape and a ride time point, Cole stole the first match 3 – 2.

133 lbs saw a grinding match up between the Bronchos’ Blake Dauphin and the Tigers’ Wyatt Alvis. Dauphin’s domination of the 3rd period earned him a 6 – 1 victory and tied the dual up 3 -3.

Action really picked up at 141 lbs when UCO’s Joshua Ailey took on 9th ranked Brandon Ball. The match saw both men lead at times, but Ball outlasted Ailey 10 – 8 and took back control of the dual for the Tigers.

Moving to 149 lbs UCO’s Will Steltzlen faced Fort Hays’ William Holoman. Steltzlen dominated from the beginning and won by fall at 1:59.

“It was huge. Will had that look in his eye and he wasn’t going to be denied,” remarked Steidley. The pin swung momentum to push the Bronchos to six straight match wins.

The Bronchos increased their lead at 157 lbs as Bryan Dutton defeated Greg Tooley. The victory continued the run that would secure the dual for UCO.

Just like that, the Bronchos made school history completing the dual season 18-0, as well as consecutive dual wins 25-0!! — UCO Wrestling (@UcoWrestling) February 5, 2017



UCO stretched the lead at both 165 lbs and 174 lbs with Dakota Head forcing a fall at 1:24 and 8th ranked Miguel Barreras winning by forfeit.

Caleb Hawes put the Bronchos out of reach of the Tigers winning by decision 11-5 against Rakim Dean of Fort Hays. The match solidified the first undefeated season in school history.

Despite the victory in hand, a battle between top 5 titans was still to be had. UCO’s 3rd ranked Greg Wilson pulled a dramatic 3rd period take down over 2nd ranked Jon Inman earning him a 3-1 decision to extend UCO’s lead further.

With the win, UCO improves to 18-0 on the season and Fort Hays falls to 5-5. The dual capped off the first undefeated season in school history and continues the longest winning streak in school history.

“But it’s not over. We can’t be satisfied going 18-0. I told the guys enjoy the night, we’re giving them tomorrow off, but Tuesday come back ready to work. And they will. We’ll finish strong,” said Steidley.

The Bronchos wrestle again at the MIAA conference championship on February 2nd in Kearney, NE.