UCO Women’s Tennis: Bronchos Get First Win of 2017

The UCO women’s tennis team recently got its first win of 2017.

Sophmore Kirtana Bhat waits for the ball to be served during the doubles match at the UCO vs. Southern Nazarene Women’s Tennis match at the UCO Tennis Court on February 10, 2017.

The UCO tennis team picked up their first win of the 2017 campaign Friday afternoon against Southern Nazarene, cruising to an 8-1 victory.

The Bronchos swept their way through doubles in the early stages of the match. By winning all three matches that included a competitive 9-8 duel for Alli Hodges and Alix Williams.

“No one can beat us if we get all three doubles,” Head Coach Jaron Maestas said. “it’s been a stress to us to get all three points.”

In singles, Hodges, ranked fourth in the region, faced off against the seventh ranked Chala. Hodges was too much for Chala as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory. Making the total score 4-0 Bronchos.

Hometown kid, Alison Powers got her first victory as a Broncho as well. Defeating Southern Nazarene’s LeGrande in straight sets 7-6, 6-4. “The whole team showed up today,” Coach Maestas stated.

An injury left the Bronchos shorthanded today, so it was important for everyone to perform.

“The whole is greater than any of its parts,” Coach Maestas told his team prior to the match. Something the young team has focused on.

The match of the night came on the second court with Kirtana Bhat stealing the point in a thrilling match. Dropping the first set 6-7, Bhat began a comeback that would creep into the evening.

“She overcame a hurdle we’ve been talking about,” Maestas said. “I told her if she can get past this, she can beat anybody in the country.”

Returning in the second set for a 6-4 win, Bhat pushed the match to a sudden death third set. This was when Bhat seemed to be in the zone. Fighting her way to a 10-6 final set victory and ending the duel 8-1.

The Bronchos next match will be Saturday at 1 p.m. when they go up against Arkansas-Fort Smith.