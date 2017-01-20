Women’s basketball: Bronchos Defeat Arkansas-Fort Smith

The Bronchos’ women’s basketball team earned a victory against Arkansas-Fort Smith this week.

Junior forward Jesheon Cooper, 42, shoots the ball in the Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 basketball game against Washburn University at Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. The Bronchos won the game 69-49. (Provided / UCO Photo Services).

In front of a crowd of 652 fans, the UCO Bronchos women’s basketball team (16-1) outlasted Arkansas-Fort Smith 67-54.

The Bronchos started the game on a 7-2 run and never looked back. Junior guard Melinda Murillo led the Bronchos in scoring with 19 points and had four assists to go along with it.

Senior forward Olivia Mason also had a strong game, chipping in 16 points. Mason sunk five of six from the free throw line and hauled in six rebounds as well.

The Bronchos also had a very strong defensive effort, led by junior forward Jesheon Cooper who had an impressive six blocks.

She also chipped in six points and nine rebounds. Perimeter defense was strong for the Bronchos as they limited Fort Smith to just four of sixteen points from 3-point range.

Junior forward Megan Womack did her part as well, scoring eight points in the first half and going an impressive 4-of-4 from the field. She also had a blocked shot and three rebounds.

The Bronchos, despite only shooting 38 percent from the field, manage to have more second chance points then Fort Smith, outscoring them 15-6.

They also led in bench points, outscoring Fort Smith 11-4, and in fast break points, 2-0. They were outscored in the post 32-26 and in points off of turnovers 15-8.

The Bronchos also managed to hit six 3-pointers in the game and never trailed in the game, holding as big as a 16 point lead with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Tayla Taylor led the way for Fort Smith with 15 points. Fort Smith took the Bronchos’ lead down to four twice, once in the first half and once in the second half.

They were able to go on runs of their own, sparked by Mason with two free throws late in the second quarter and a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

The Bronchos will try to stretch their five-game win streak to six as they travel to Northeastern State University on Saturday.