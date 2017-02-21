UCO Women’s Basketball Edges Out Fort Hays State

Senior guard Marley Anderson, 11, takes the ball to the opposing side at the UCO vs Nebraska-Kearney game at the Hamilton Field House on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Roberts/ The Vista).

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos ended a four game skid with a 76-72 win over Fort Hays State on senior night.

The Bronchos had to fight from behind for most of the game holding the lead only once before the fourth quarter, but after regaining the lead with 7:55 left in the fourth and held on to it. Fort Hays State started strong holding the Bronchos scoreless for the first two minutes of the game and also shooting 50 percent including four three- pointers. The Bronchos upped their intensity on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter holding Fort Hays State scoreless for 6:16 and scored 13 points in a row to take a 70-65 lead that they never lost.

“I love the fact that we kind of looked like we had looked all season” head coach Guy Hardaker said.

Senior forward Olivia Mason led the Bronchos balanced offense with 16 points, moving her into 12th all-time in Broncho history with 999 career points. Mason also made four 3-pointers giving her 171 made 3-pointers in her career tying April Taylor for second most in school history. She finished her record setting day by moving up to fourth all-time in career rebounds with 682.

“Olivia Mason made some threes, provided a sense of confidence over are team” Hardaker said.

Junior guard Melinda Murillo also had 16 points to go along with 9 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal. Senior guard Marley Anderson scored 15 points and junior forward Jeshon Cooper chipped in 13 points, 7 rebounds and a block.

“We looked like we were in slow motion tonight offensively and I think that’s a good thing.” said Hardaker.

The Bronchos (21-5, 12-5) now move into sole possession of fourth place in the MIAA standings giving them a shot at a first round bye in the MIAA conference tournament in a couple of weeks. The Bronchos will look to keep their positive momentum going when they travel to take on Washburn on Thursday.