UCO vs. Washburn

The UCO Bronchos (2-7) host the Washburn Ichabods (6-3) on homecoming weekend.

Washburn fails to get a first down and forced to punt to the Bronchos.

Bronchos start their first drive at their own 22-yard line.

UCO fails to get anything going punting the ball right back to Washburn.

Washburn ball at own 23.

UCO intercepts Washburn.

Junior Addison Staggs picks off Washburn senior quarterback Derek McGinnis and returns it to the UCO 41.

UCO Turnover on downs.

Washburn regains possession of the ball at their own 31.

Washburn scores first.

McGinnis throws a 14-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Bryce Chavis going up 7-0.

UCO junior running back Clay McKenzie fumbles recovered by Washburn.

The end of the first quarter Bronchos trail 7-0.

Washburn scores second touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter.

McGinnis connected with senior wide receiver Anthony Daniels Jr. for his second touchdown pass of the game.