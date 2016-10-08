UCO vs. Northwest Missouri State

Northwest Missouri State scores first

Quarterback Kyle Zimmerman throws a 33-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Bane Jr. making the lead 7-0.

Bronchos punt

The Bronchos on their ensuing drive failed to match the Bearcats touchdown being forced to punt.

Trick play leads to Bearcats touchdown

Wide receiver Jordan Bishop throws a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Grove going up 14-0.

Fake punt by UCO leads to a first down

Offensive lineman Brandon Waggoner runs for a first down on fourth-and-three.

Northwest Missouri State ends first quarter on top

The Bearcats lead the Bronchos 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bronchos start the second quarter off on the right foot

Kicker Seth Hiddink nails a 37-yard field goal bringing the score to 14-3.

Zimmerman gets his second touchdown pass

Zimmerman throws a 17-yard touchdown to Dre Washington with the Bearcats now leading 21-3.

UCO takes first timeout

The Bronchos have the ball on third-and-goal at the three.