UCO vs. Northwest Missouri State

Northwest Missouri State scores first
Quarterback Kyle Zimmerman throws a 33-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Bane Jr. making the lead 7-0.
Bronchos punt
The Bronchos on their ensuing drive failed to match the Bearcats touchdown being forced to punt.
Trick play leads to Bearcats touchdown
Wide receiver Jordan Bishop throws a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Grove going up 14-0.
Fake punt by UCO leads to a first down
Offensive lineman Brandon Waggoner runs for a first down on fourth-and-three.
Northwest Missouri State ends first quarter on top
The Bearcats lead the Bronchos 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Bronchos start the second quarter off on the right foot
Kicker Seth Hiddink nails a 37-yard field goal bringing the score to 14-3.
Zimmerman gets his second touchdown pass
Zimmerman throws a 17-yard touchdown to Dre Washington with the Bearcats now leading 21-3.
UCO takes first timeout
The Bronchos have the ball on third-and-goal at the three.
Leave a Reply