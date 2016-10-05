UCO Volleyball Rolls Past Pitt State

The UCO Bronchos came into Tuesday night’s game off an incredibly successful weekend where they beat Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State 3-0. These two wins improved their ranking to No. 10.

The Bronchos opponent was the Pittsburgh State Gorillas who are on a four-game losing streak and only two wins on the season.

The first set started back and fourth until the fifth point where the Bronchos went on a 9-0 run to go up 11-2 on the set. UCO never looked back after that run and eventually winning the set 25-17.

The second set started with a kill from sophomore Jordan Spence, which was one out of her total six kills. Her teammate, sophomore Ijeoma Njenje, had a kill that started a 10-0 run, which gave the Bronchos a giant lead in the second set. The final point of the set was scored on a kill by senior Allison Barr bringing the Bronchos to win the set 25-12.

UCO was looking for yet another 3-0 sweep, after winning the first two sets. They started the set red hot scoring the first six points of the set. Barr, Spence and Njenje all recored kills in the set , with the Bronchos having ten kills on the set. UCO won the third and final set of the match 25-12.

UCO Volleyball wins the final set 25-12! That’s a victory for your Bronchos! #RollChos — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) October 5, 2016



Spence and junior Alexis Washington led the bronchos in kills at six, which were set up by senior Katy Davis who ran the UCO offense with 32 assists. Davis is third in MIAA assists, having 630 and is second in assists per game, averaging 11.25.

Barr said about Davis, “Katy is really important to us. She has improved so much over the past season and she runs the offense unlike anyone I have ever seen.”

Spence also helped lead the UCO defense with seven blocks by having five more blocks then her next two closest teammates Davis and Barr. Another key piece for the UCO defense on Tuesday night was Dominique Lipari with 13 digs.

This win improves the Bronchos home record to 8-0 and their overall record to (17-1, 4-1).

“It’s extremely important to us this season to protect our home court,” Barr said.

The team’s next game will be Friday Oct.7 at home against Missouri Southern State University.