Bronchos Sweep Steel and Silver Classic

Callie Bangasser serves to the opposing team during a match (Provided/ Vista Archives).



The University of Central Oklahoma Volleyball Team wrapped up a perfect 4-0 weekend Saturday without dropping a set in the 2017 Steel and Silver Classic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Bronchos defeated the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and the Colorado School of Mines on Friday, before beating Colorado State Pueblo and Newman on Saturday.

And that’s a wrap! 4 sweeps to close out the weekend in Colorado! 💙💛💙💛 #rollchos — UCO Volleyball (@UCOvolleyball) September 9, 2017

In their morning match on Friday, UCO defeated the UCCS Lions in three straight sets. In the first set, the Bronchos defeated the Lions 25-21, then 25-18 in the second set, and in the third and final set, won 25-23. UCO completed 42-kills out of their 108 total attempts in the game, for a .250 hitting percentage, while also limiting themselves to only 15 errors.

Taylor Bevis, Allie Davis and Jordan Spence helped the Bronchos cruise to victory. Bevis hammered 17-kills and added 7-digs, while Davis and Spence each contributed 8-kills.

The afternoon match saw the Bronchos defeat the Colorado School of Mines. In the first set, the Bronchos won 25-21, then followed with 25-22 in the second set, and finished the match with a 25-18 win. They were successful on 44-kills on 105-attempts for a .295 hitting percentage while committing 13-errors.

Bevis contributed 16 kills while Spence, Davis, and Malia Kaaiahelo added six kills.

On Saturday morning, the Bronchos defeated CSU Pueblo with 25-22 in the first match, followed by 25-19 in the second, and ended with 25-20 in the last set. The Bronchos had raised their hitting percentage from the previous game to .327 and again limited their errors to 10.

Bevis contributed 16 kills and 9 digs to the win with Karyn Chrismas also providing nine kills.

The Bronchos were also able to get freshman Ericka Scholl playing time at setter and she was able to contribute 17 assists after starter McKenzie Fyfe had provided 21 assists to go along with seven digs.

The final game of their tournament on Saturday afternoon saw the Bronchos beat Newman in three sets, winning 25-21 in both the first and second sets, and 25-17 in the final set.

They struggled, having only 35-kills and a hitting percentage of .190, but were able to close it out in three sets.

All-American, Bevis, once again provided an all-round performance with 11-kills, 3-blocks and 3-aces to go along with 11-digs. With the four wins the volleyball team improves their record to 8-1.

They play their first home matches next week when they host the MIAA/GAC crossover at Hamilton Field House on September 14 and 15.