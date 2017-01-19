UCO Tennis: Bronchos Look Competitive in Exhibition Match

The UCO Bronchos women’s tennis team took on the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday.

Alli Hodges, sophomore, competes in the tennis exhibition against Wyoming at the tennis courts at Oak Tree in Edmond, Okla on Jan. 18, 2017. The Broncho tennis team too a 0-7 loss. (Elizabeth Roberts/ The Vista).

The UCO Bronchos tennis team took on the Cowboys of Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon. In a match where UCO failed to score a team point in a loss, the young Bronchos showed promise for the future.

The afternoon began by serving up three doubles matches, including the number one group, sophomores Alli Hodges and Kirtana Bhat. The Cowboys took the first point of the day by sweeping the doubles competition.

“Playing a team like this, who is better than anyone else, we’ll see really helps us,” Coach Jaron Maestas said. “It prepares us and gives us confidence for the future.” Maestas hopes to learn and improve from experiencing tougher competition.

In some moments, the Bronchos seemed to compete well against Wyoming. “This shows us that we’re right there with the D-1 schools – tells us we’re not that far off,” said Hodges.

Moving forward, Maestas said he hopes to improve the team’s ability to support one another. “It’s about the team, not the individual. We can’t win unless all of us have each other’s backs.”



In singles play, UCO dropped every match to Wyoming. Yet, there was still a sign of great play in Hodges.

By scrambling and not giving up, Hodges jumped out for an early lead, winning the first set six games to two. “I just want to win so bad. I just want to get every ball back [over the net].” Hodges said.

Returning to the second set, Hodges began with a two game to zero lead.

Then Wyoming’s Jonas began to comeback, tying the set at three games and eventually stealing the second set seven to five, forcing a third set.

Facing a sudden death game, Hodges fell just short for the loss in the last match of the day.

The Bronchos’ next match will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday Feb. 10 in Edmond. UCO takes on Southern Nazarene in the regular season opener.