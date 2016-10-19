UCO Picked Seventh in MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Believe it or not, basketball season starts in a few days and the MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll is out. The University of Central Oklahoma men’s basketball team was picked seventh in the league, announced on Wednesday.

This ranking is fair, considering the season the Bronchos had last year. It’s sort of a neutral ranking because it’s right in the middle of the conference at 7 out of 14 potential teams.

The Bronchos are in a complete rebuilding stage, only returning five players from last season. The seniors being Corbin Byford and Corey Alpough. Junior Garen Wright, and sophomores Josh Holiday and Jordan London.

The 2016-2017 season will be Tom Hankin’s second. Last season he finished with a (16-14),(11-11) record.

Coach Hankins expressed his view of this team entering the season as having an interesting balance of fresh faces and seasoned Bronchos. Also, that the age of his team will assist in the integration of 11 new players.

This ranking could go either way. The season’s fate is highly dependent on the newly acquired 11 players and the leadership ability of the five returning. Especial Byford, Alpough, and Wright.

They will open the new season hosting the MIAA/Great American Conference Crossover Nov. 11-13. They will face Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday, and Southeastern Oklahoma State on Sunday for game two.

2016-17 MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Northwest Missouri, (13) 169

2. Washburn, (1) 147

3. Fort Hays State, 129

4. Lincoln, 123

5. Missouri Southern, 111

6. Nebraska-Kearney, 104

7. Central Oklahoma, 94

8. Pittsburg State, 93

9. Central Missouri, 92

10. Lindenwood, 72

11. Emporia State, 55

12. Missouri Western, 45

13. Northeastern State, 22

14. Southwest Baptist, 18