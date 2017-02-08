Men’s Basketball: Bronchos Handle Southwest Baptist

The UCO men’s basketball team earned a victory against Southwest Baptist University on Saturday.

Junior Jake Hammond defends the home basket at the UCO vs. Central Missouri Men’s game at the Hamilton Field House on February 2, 2017.

The UCO Bronchos took care of business this past Saturday defeating Southwest Baptist 71-61. The Bronchos never trailed in the game with their lead expanding all the way up to 24 points. Despite a late comeback attempt by the Bearcats, the Bronchos were able to hold on.

“It’s another conference win. We are battling for second place and any time you can get a conference win, especially one where it doesn’t come down to the very end, you know it really helps our team grow. We got to play everybody significant minutes and just a good all around team win for us.” said Hankins.

Senior forward Corbin Byford had a monster game raking in a double-double in the first half and finished with a career high 17 points and 17 rebounds. Byford was not the only Broncho to have a good game as five other Broncos joined in as well most notably guards freshman Marquis Johnson and sophomore Josh Holliday. The duo each had 14 points and helped open up the inside for Byford and junior forward Jake Hammond who had 12 points, three assists, five rebounds, and two blocks.

The Bronchos did a good job of getting to the free throw line going 29-41. The Broncos further demonstrated their strong interior play out rebounding the Bearcats 38-29.

“It was a good win for us, but we’ve got to learn to concentrate longer and close out games the right way. The first half we were locked in offensively, but not so much the second half. It’s human nature when you get up by 20 points to relax and really good teams don’t do that.” said Hankins

The Bronchos who now improve to (14-7, 8-4) in the MIAA will look to keep up their strong play as they travel to take on Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.