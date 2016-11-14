UCO Men Are (2-0) But It Wasn’t Pretty

The University of Central Oklahoma Men’s basketball team started the season on the high side, by defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Things weren’t pretty, at all, but they got the two wins so that’s what matters most.

Their problem early in the season is their offense. There isn’t a lot of organization or flow to it, but that’s something that will likely work itself out as the season progresses. Corbin Byford got off to a great start, scoring 13 points, and 8 rebounds per game along with Demari Edwards who averaged 15 points. Those two players are offensive-minded guys that will be expected to produce a ton of offense to this defensive-minded squad.

Marquis Johnson is a freshman, but boy can he play. In his first two collegiate games, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while running the offense like he’s an upperclassman. Sunday night, he showcased his extraordinary talent in one play as he stole an inbounds pass, took it the length of the court, drove the lane and hit a teammate for an uncontested three-pointer. That’s the play that took the game into overtime, which led to a win.

UCO’s next contest will be against Dallas baptist University in Dallas, TX.