UCO Hockey: Bronchos Get Big Win Against Sooners

The Broncho hockey team sent their seniors off on a good note by beating arch rival Oklahoma University 3-1 Friday night in the final home game of the season.

The game began with a lot of emotion for both teams. A back-and-forth affair with only a total of 12 shots.

“We just had to battle it out,” Coach McAllister said.

The second period was a different story. A minute and 21 seconds in, junior defenseman Tyler Minx sent a beauty of a pass to Donny Danroth to strike first. At that point, the Bronchos settled into the game.

“They tried to clog up the middle as much as possible,” McAllister said. “We used the stretch pass to get behind the defense.”

UCO capitalized on their speed to beat the Sooners’ defense down the ice to put the pressure on. Leading to a display of passing between Chad Roorda and Trevor LeBlanc before an Andrei Novikov goal, giving the Bronchos a 2-0 lead.

The final period of the game played out to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller. With 10 minutes remaining, after a UCO turnover, Sooners scored their first goal closing the gap to a single goal lead for UCO.

UCO’s sophomore goaltender Alex Henry made some key saves before leaving the game with a hand injury. Leaving the final five minutes up to backup goalie Jacob Wallstedt to finish out.

In the last seconds of the game the Sooners pulled their goaltender Fernandez in an attempt to tie the game. Instead, senior Sam Rice grabbed the puck and scored an empty net goal to put the final nail in the coffin.

“A win like this over our rival is huge,” he said. “This sort of validates their careers here.” Said McAllister

The Bronchos are set to play another Bedlam game Saturday February 11, at 5 p.m. at the Blazers Ice Centre.