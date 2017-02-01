UCO Hockey: Bronchos Get Series Sweep Over Weekend

The UCO Hockey team earned some big wins last weekend.

Sam Rice, #89, weaves through the University of Pennsylvania’s defense during a game on January 13. The University of Central Oklahoma won this game 5-1. (Ryan Naeve / The Vista)

Saturday night the seventh-ranked Bronchos took on the eleventh-ranked Seawolves of Stonybrook with a showcase of defense under pressure and lethal scoring ability.

In the second of a two-game series against Stonybrook, UCO looked to reproduce Friday’s results and won, 3-1.

Despite Alexander Jmaeff’s early goal going up 1-0, the Bronchos spent most of the first period in their defensive zone. Stonybrook received two consecutive power plays, bringing an onslaught of shots.

“Our goaltender Jacob Wallstedt played an excellent game today,” UCO coach Craig McAllister stated. “They had a four-minute power play in our zone.”

Halfway through the period, UCO turned the puck over, which led to a Stonybrook goal and tied the game, 1-1. It wasn’t tied for long as, on the following face off, Donny Danroth took the puck into the zone and dished it across the ice for a Brandon Formosa goal.

“Donny stepped up to answer the call,” McAllister said about Danroth. “He had a fantastic weekend.”

The second was just as defensive-minded as the first until, with four minutes left in the period, UCO went on a power play of their own.

The man advantage was short lived as Josh Wyatt assisted Landon Robin for the third goal of the night and extend the lead to two goals.

As the final 20 minutes of the game went on, it was clear that the bigger, more physical Broncho team had worn down the Seawolves. Slowing the game down and taking control of the puck, UCO stole Stonybrook’s energy.

UCO GOAL! Minx from Danroth makes it 4-1 for the boys! 8:09 left in the 3rd! — UCO Hockey (@bronchoshockey) January 29, 2017



At the 8:20 mark, Danroth skated the puck in the zone and laid it up for Taylor Minx to swoop in and score the fourth and final goal of the night for the Bronchos.

Danroth, who finished with two assists, was the facilitator on the ice. “I like having the puck,” Danroth said. “I like making good things happen for my team.”

Stonybrook wasn’t giving up on the game that easily however. In the final two minutes of the game the Seawolves scored two quick goals, cutting the lead down to one point.

UCO managed to hold on and get out with a series sweep. The Bronchos go on a three-game road trip next weekend, followed by a two-game series against rival University of Oklahoma on Feb. 10.