UCO Football Adds Athleticism In 2017 Recruiting Class

A look at UCO football’s 2017 recruits.

Wide receiver Josh Crockett, 6, races opposing team members for the ball during the Oct. 8, 2016 football game in Edmond, Okla. (Provided/ Vista Archives).

UCO Football had 24 players sign their letters of intent to play for the Bronchos next fall, 14 on offense and 10 on defense. The Bronchos had 16 hailing from the state of Oklahoma, with seven from Texas and one from Arkansas.

UCO football’s Nick Bobeck said this is the most athletic class of recruits the team has seen since he’s been head coach.

Size immediately jumps out at you when you first look at this class especially along both lines, at wide receiver, and at defensive back. Out of three defensive backs signed, only one is under six feet tall, and out of five receivers signed, only one is under six feet tall.

“It just happened to be a really good year in the state of Oklahoma for wide receivers,” Bobeck said.

The Bronchos focused on adding length in this years recruiting class.

“We believe in length. We believe in guys that can grow into bigger and better football players,” he said. “It’s hard to be a big physical football team unless you recruit big physical kids.”

Becoming a physical football team usually starts up front on both sides of the ball — and the Bronchos signed nine linemen.

“Along the offensive line it’s the same thing,” Bobeck said. “Guys that will probably be interior kids that we feel like we can mold on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bobeck also likes the versatility of the class with a few players being able to play different positions on both sides of the ball. One of those players is Daunte McGee, a 6’4 220 lbs running back from Yukon High school, who earned first team All-Conference and first team All-District.

“We will put him in the best position to succeed and help this football team,” Bobeck said.