UCO Baseball’s Leader of the Stampede

A look at the impressive athletic career of UCO baseball’s team captain.

Senior infield/outfield player Jon Kamies, 21, bats during the Feb. 22, 2017 game against Southwestern Oklahoma in Edmond, Okla. The Bronchos baseball team won the game 12-11. (Elizabeth Rogers/The Vista)

Jon Kamies, captain of the UCO Bronchos baseball team, has been playing extremely well so far this year. He hopes to lead his team to success in the 2017 campaign through hard work and good team play.

“I just want to win,” the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound senior said.

The Bronchos are 10-2 after the first month of the season and Kamies is a major contributor to the team’s record with a batting average of .463 and a slugging percentage of .805. “I swing the bat well,” Kamies said.

Kamies has also leads the team in runs batted in (15), home runs (3) and on-base percentage (.566). “Just work hard everyday,” Kamies said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win.”

In the 2016 year, Kamies posted a .390 batting average on his way to an All-American season. If there was any question on whether there is any added pressure this season Kamies said, “I don’t have anything to prove individually.” The only thing on his mind this season is winning.

Being successful at the plate is something Kamies has had to work at over the years. “It’s all mental,” Kamies said. “I finally got over the hump last season.”

While hitting is Kamies’ strength, he admits he isn’t without weaknesses. “Trying to be a better all-around player is important,” Kamies said, which includes fielding ground balls and continuing to be a leader.

Before Kamies was playing for the blue and gold of UCO, he was a member of the Independence (Kan.) Community College baseball team.

After spending two years at the junior college honing his skills, Kamies made the Second-team All-Jayhawk Conference in his sophomore year. After this he decided to take his talents to UCO for his final two years.

“It was very different for me at first,” Kamies said. ” But I came in and started working hard to help the team.”

Now in his final season playing collegiate baseball, Kamies wants to continue winning and possibly compete for a championship. A key piece for that is his ability to lead.

“These guys look up to me,” Kamies said. “It’s a lot of pressure, but I know I can handle it.” Being a leader on and off the baseball diamond is no easy task, but the team stands behind Kamies this season and it shows in their current record.

“Being around a good group of guys like this makes it a lot easier,” Kamies said.

Kamies is hoping to end his UCO career by attempting a run deep into the postseason. “This is my last chance,” Kamies said. “We got a really good shot at being a contender this year.”