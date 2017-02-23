UCO Baseball Battles to Win Nail-Biter

The 6-1 Bronchos took on Southwestern Oklahoma State University Wednesday afternoon in a game with plenty of scoring as UCO battled back from behind to get the victory, 12-11.

Infield/ Outfield junior Jake Dyer, 4, runs to first base after batting during the Feb. 2, 2017 game against Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Edmond, Okla. The Bronchos won the game 12-11. (Elizabeth Roberts/ The Vista).

The 6-1 Bronchos took on Southwestern Oklahoma State University Wednesday afternoon in a game with plenty of scoring as UCO battled back from behind to get the victory, 12-11.

“We didn’t come out ready to roll,” UCO’s head coach John Martin said. “We were just feeling it out.”

The Bronchos fell behind early in the top of the first inning when SWOSU’s Rafael Otero hit a two-run home run to go ahead 2-0.

Then in the second inning, the Bulldogs added two more runs to the lead with two outs. SWOSU then hit back-to-back RBI singles, bringing the UCO deficit to 4-0.

That’s when the Bronchos began their first comeback of the game with no outs and two runners on base. Second baseman Kyle Miskovsky went deep for a three-run home run, bringing SWOSU’s lead to one run.

The fourth inning was a little rough for UCO’s pitchers. After replacing both the starter and first reliever, pitcher Greg Hyde came in and got the Bronchos out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation. Keeping the score at 5-3.

“We gave way too many free passes today,” Martin said. “We got to be better in that area.”

UCO started the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back solo home runs from Caleb Peters and a second from Miskovsky, tying the game with five runs each.

Bronchos win!!!! UCO beats Southwestern 12-11 with a walk-off walk. #RollChos — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) February 22, 2017

In the fifth inning, SWOSU regained the lead with a two-out, two-run home run by Garrett Gaunt. Rafael Otero hit his second home run in the sixth, putting the Bulldogs up 9-5.

With the heart of their lineup due up, the Bronchos Korey Floyd hit a two RBI single, followed by Jon Kamies’ RBI triple. The returning All-American cut the deficit back to one.

“You got to play all nine innings,” Martin said. “We didn’t just pack it in and quit.”

In the bottom of the eighth inning, UCO received a couple of runs, but were still down 11-8. Floyd came through again, bringing in his third and fourth RBI of the game and taking it to the ninth and final inning with the Bronchos down only one run.

After UCO was able to tie the game at 11 with one out, SWOSU’s pitching staff failed to throw strikes. In a classic baseball scenario, Kamies walked up to the plate with the bases loaded and two out. He worked the count from no balls and two strikes to a full count.

In the final pitch of the game, Kamies earned the walk, bringing in the winning run on a walk-off walk. Controversial or not, the Bronchos have now won four straight games.

The Bronchos have three batters batting over .300 for the season. Jake Dyer leads the team with a .483 average, Kamies follows up batting a .480, and Floyd comes in behind at .370.

UCO is now 7-1 this season.