Timeout It is senior day for UCO (2-8), looking to end its season on a positive note by beating rival Northeastern State (2-8) in the president’s cup.

UCO leads all time in the series at 46-27-2.

UCO fumble

Junior running back Clay McKenzie fumbles the ball recovered by Northeastern State at their 1-yard line.

UCO defense forces a three-and-out

The Bronchos return the punt to the Northeastern State 36-yard line.

Another UCO turnover

Senior quarterback T.J. Eckert intercepted by junior Ashton Antwine returning it to their own 43.

Riverhawks stopped

Going for it on fourth-and-2, Northeastern State is stopped short turning it over on downs.

UCO ball at the 13-yard line.

Touchdown UCO

McKenzie runs it in for a 13-yard touchdown taking the lead 7-0.

The end of the first quarter

McKenzie had 9 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

UCO first-and-10 at their own 20.

Timeout UCO on third-and-3 at their 48-yard line with 12:38 left in the half.

UCO misses field goal wide left.

Austin Dodd misses 32-yard field goal attempt, going 0-3 on the year.

UCO ball at their own 8 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.

Eckert sacked at the 4-yard line, now facing third-and-14.

UCO punt

Returned to the UCO 19-yard line by sophomore Devon Siers.

Riverhawks touchdown

Sophomore Dimonic McKinzy connects with senior Steffon Herd for an 8-yard touchdown pass 7-7.

UCO ball from their own 19-yard line with 3:02 left.

Timeout Northeastern State, UCO ball third-and-6 with 2:18 left.

UCO punt

Senior Christian Fulham punts it to the Northeastern State 14-yard line.

Timeout Northeastern State third-and-11 with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Northeastern State punts the ball to end the first half remaining tied 7-7.

The UCO offensive stat leaders in the first half.

Eckert was 17-27 passing with 196 yards and an interception.

McKenzie was the Bronchos leading rusher with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Connor Pulley led the wide receivers with 7 catches for 119 yards.

The UCO defensive stat leaders in the first half

Junior free safety Addison Staggs led UCO in tackles with 5.

Junior strong safety Riley Galyon and Sophmore linebacker Colton Lindsey both recorded 4 tackles.

Northeastern State receives the ball to start the second half.

UCO intercepts McKinzy

Staggs intercepts Mckinzy falling down at the UCO 42-yard line.

Bronchos going for it on fourth-and-2 at Northeastern State 22.

Stallard sacked at the 26-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.

Northeastern State fumbles on next play

Northeastern State running back C.J. Shavers fumbles the ball and recovered by staggs at the Riverhawks 29.

UCO field goal good 10-7

Dodd hits a 27-yard field goal, being the first field goal of his career.

UCO offense back on the field at their own 20.

UCO punts the ball to Northeastern State going out of bounds at the Riverhawks 35.

Touchdown Northeastern 14-10

McKinzy throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Matthew Butler.

Riverhawks up 14-10 at the end of the third quarter

UCO will start the fourth quarter with the ball at their own 23.

Bronchos enter red zone

UCO takes the lead 17-14 with 10:11 left in the game.

Eckert throws a 1-yard touchdown to Junior Caleb Moss.

Northeastern State start their ensuing drive at their own 31.

Riverhawks punt the ball to the Bronchos 1-yard line.

McKenzie with a 1-yard run making it second-and-9 from the 2.

Eckert incomplete on second down, the Bronchos will face third-and-9 from their own 2.

Eckert completes a 15-yard pass to L’liott Curry for a first down.

McKenzie runs for 36-yards bringing the ball to the Riverhawks 47.

The Bronchos now face third-and-3 from the 40-yard line.

Eckert completes pass to Paten Bond for 6-yard gain and a Bronchos first down.

Holding on UCO 10-yard penalty from spot of the foul first-and-9 from the 33.

McKenzie runs for 13-yards getting a Bronchos first down at the 20.

Eckert runs for 4-yards making it second-and-6 at the 16.

Timeout Northeastern State with 3:36 left in the game.

False start on UCO making it second-and-11 at the 21.

McKenzie runs for 4-yards to the 17-yard line bringing it to third-and-6.

Timeout Northeastern State with 3:28 left.

Eckert runs for 11-yards for a first-and-goal at the 8.

second-and-goal from the 4.

McKenzie runs for 1-yard third-and-goal from the 3.

McKenzie runs for 1-yard to the 2-yard line.

Timeout Northeastern State with 1:20 left.

fourth-and-2 McKenzie stopped at the 2-yard line. turnover on downs.

Northeastern State ball at the 2-yard line first-and-10.

First down Northeastern State ball at the Riverhawks 14.

First down Riverhawks 39-yard completion bringing the ball to the UCO 35.

Third-and-10 for Northeastern State at the UCO 35.

McKinzy incomplete on third-and-10.

Fourth-and-10, McKinzy incomplete to Rashawn Eubanks turning the ball over on downs.

UCO Kneels

Final score UCO 17-14.

UCO wins the President’s Cup for the third straight year.

UCO ends its regular season with a record of 3-8.